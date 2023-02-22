Singer Buju Bnxn has taken to social media with a post making it clear that he wouldn’t be wasting his time with a certain group of individuals

According to the Cold Outside crooner, those who do not have landed properties wouldn’t be getting any response from him

The singer’s post sparked mixed reactions, with many people calling him to order over his condescending words

Music star Buju Bnxn is back on social media with a public service announcement for those willing to take him head-on.

In a post shared on his Snapchat page, the Traboski crooner submitted that he would be choosing his peace of mind every single time.

Buju Bnxn roars at naysayers, says he's choosing peace of mind.

Source: Instagram

He went a step further and stated that he wouldn’t be wasting time bickering with naysayers who do not have landed properties.

Buju Bnxn called on such individuals to instead find God and money.

See his post as sighted online below:

Social media users react

Some people did not appreciate the singer's post and they shared their opinion in the comment section.

ziego_tm said:

"That your properties you brag of, some people dey wear am for wrist as common watch."

ziego_tm said:

"Man you once never had those. BE HUMBLE."

inumidun_ said:

"It’s looking so childish now, make less noise about your bread and never forgetting someone somewhere also owns a bakery."

calm_annie_ said:

"One thing Nigerians hate “bragging”. Don’t throw the love away bruh!!"

kinky_vee said:

"Can this guy just stop talking too much and face his music career?? He’s career seems to be just mid. Stop capping on socials and go to work."

ladey_of_ekiti said:

"Bragging oshi, if you know wetin dem dey use person property do after the owner don pass away ehn, you will not be doing this shiiii. Just live your life and drop good music for us abeg, and if you know say good music no dey ya mouth again go into acting and stop caping craps."

