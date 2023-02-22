Sensational screen beauty Adunni Ade is thankful to her creator for adding another year to the life of her sweet mother

The Nollywood actress took to social media to share a compiled video of cute throwback pictures of her lovely mum

The resemblance between the actress and her oyinbo left fans and netizens intrigued, and they joined to send their best wishes

Sensational Nollywood actress Adunni Ade is grateful to God as she celebrates her mother’s birthday.

The screen hottie travelled down memory lane with by sharing a compiled throwback of her beautiful oyinbo mother.

Adunni reaffirmed her affection towards the white woman who gave birth to her:

"Happy Birthday, Mom. I love you."

Social media users gush at how the y look alike

realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday mummy, we love you ."

caroline_eriifedayo:

"Happy birthday to you Mum and thanks for begetting us our favorite actress...may she have a more number of years to spend on earth in good wealth and earth."

oredaqueen:

"My Mum"s birthday mate....Happy birthday to U ma..May God bless ur new age.❤️"

tiwatade:

"You are literally your Mum’s twin. Happy birthday to her.'

ifys.kitchen:

"Wow. Such close resemblance. Happy birthday ma.❤️"

omolola_wealth:

"Happy birthday to her. I'm her birthday mate too. Today is my birthday."

