Actor IK Ogbonna Looks Like Handsome Cartoon Character in Birthday Pictures, Celebs, Fans Celebrate Him
- Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has taken to social media in celebration as he witnesses yet another birthday ceremony
- The popular movie star flooded his Instagram page with some cartoon-like photos in celebration of his new age
- Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry gathered in Ogbonna's comment section to wish him a happy birthday
Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna is more than thankful to God for letting him witness yet another birthday ceremony.
The actor clocked a new age on Wednesday, January, 11, and he took to social media in celebration.
Ogbonna flooded his official Instagram page with a set of animated photos of himself that made him appear just like a cartoon character.
In his caption, the actor simply extended his appreciation and gratitude to the lord while wishing himself a happy birthday.
"Oga is not showing face": Nkiru Sylvanus shares stunning pre-wedding photos, hubby's identity still a mystery
He wrote:
"Just want to say thank you Lord for another year. Happy birthday to me."
See his post below:
Also dedicating a special post to the actor, colleague and friend, AY Makun shared a photo on Instagram and wished the celebrant well.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ORE…. @ikogbonna Wishing you a day that's as special and awesome as you are!" AY wrote.
See his post below:
More congratulatory messages pour in
sneezemankind said:
"Happy birthday Ogbo. Blessings on blessings on blessings."
ruth_unuode said:
"Happy happy birthday Odogwu ...many more happy years and more wins to come ."
nevillenevada said:
"Ikechukwuuuuuuuuu! Happy Birthday my beloved brother may this year bring you all that your heart desire!"
chinneyloveofficial said:
"Happy birthday my darling.., continue to prosper."
iam_mrse said:
"Happy Birthday Bro More Blessings Onye Nkem ."
moeshaboduong said:
"Happy birthday @ikogbonna may God continue to bless you forever and ever."
joygabriel671 said:
"Happy birthday my husband birthday mate ❤God bless your new age."
Seun Kuti celebrates 40th birthday
Still in a related story about celebrity birthdays, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Seun Kuti clocked a new age and took to his Instagram page in celebration.
The Grammy-nominated star teamed up with photographer, Kelechi Amadi Obi, for some special pictures to mark his new age.
Kuti channelled an African deity of sorts in the birthday photos.
