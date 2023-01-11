Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has taken to social media in celebration as he witnesses yet another birthday ceremony

The popular movie star flooded his Instagram page with some cartoon-like photos in celebration of his new age

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry gathered in Ogbonna's comment section to wish him a happy birthday

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna is more than thankful to God for letting him witness yet another birthday ceremony.

The actor clocked a new age on Wednesday, January, 11, and he took to social media in celebration.

Actor IK Ogbonna clocks new age. Photo: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

Ogbonna flooded his official Instagram page with a set of animated photos of himself that made him appear just like a cartoon character.

In his caption, the actor simply extended his appreciation and gratitude to the lord while wishing himself a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

"Just want to say thank you Lord for another year. Happy birthday to me."

See his post below:

Also dedicating a special post to the actor, colleague and friend, AY Makun shared a photo on Instagram and wished the celebrant well.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ORE…. @ikogbonna Wishing you a day that's as special and awesome as you are!" AY wrote.

See his post below:

More congratulatory messages pour in

sneezemankind said:

"Happy birthday Ogbo. Blessings on blessings on blessings."

ruth_unuode said:

"Happy happy birthday Odogwu ...many more happy years and more wins to come ."

nevillenevada said:

"Ikechukwuuuuuuuuu! Happy Birthday my beloved brother may this year bring you all that your heart desire!"

chinneyloveofficial said:

"Happy birthday my darling.., continue to prosper."

iam_mrse said:

"Happy Birthday Bro More Blessings Onye Nkem ."

moeshaboduong said:

"Happy birthday @ikogbonna may God continue to bless you forever and ever."

joygabriel671 said:

"Happy birthday my husband birthday mate ❤God bless your new age."

Seun Kuti celebrates 40th birthday

Still in a related story about celebrity birthdays, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Seun Kuti clocked a new age and took to his Instagram page in celebration.

The Grammy-nominated star teamed up with photographer, Kelechi Amadi Obi, for some special pictures to mark his new age.

Kuti channelled an African deity of sorts in the birthday photos.

Source: Legit.ng