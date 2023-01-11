Global site navigation

Actor IK Ogbonna Looks Like Handsome Cartoon Character in Birthday Pictures, Celebs, Fans Celebrate Him
Celebrities

Actor IK Ogbonna Looks Like Handsome Cartoon Character in Birthday Pictures, Celebs, Fans Celebrate Him

by  Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has taken to social media in celebration as he witnesses yet another birthday ceremony
  • The popular movie star flooded his Instagram page with some cartoon-like photos in celebration of his new age
  • Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry gathered in Ogbonna's comment section to wish him a happy birthday

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna is more than thankful to God for letting him witness yet another birthday ceremony.

The actor clocked a new age on Wednesday, January, 11, and he took to social media in celebration.

IK Ogbonna
Actor IK Ogbonna clocks new age. Photo: @ikogbonna
Source: Instagram

Ogbonna flooded his official Instagram page with a set of animated photos of himself that made him appear just like a cartoon character.

In his caption, the actor simply extended his appreciation and gratitude to the lord while wishing himself a happy birthday.

He wrote:

"Just want to say thank you Lord for another year. Happy birthday to me."

See his post below:

Also dedicating a special post to the actor, colleague and friend, AY Makun shared a photo on Instagram and wished the celebrant well.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ORE…. @ikogbonna Wishing you a day that's as special and awesome as you are!" AY wrote.

See his post below:

More congratulatory messages pour in

sneezemankind said:

"Happy birthday Ogbo. Blessings on blessings on blessings."

ruth_unuode said:

"Happy happy birthday Odogwu ...many more happy years and more wins to come ."

nevillenevada said:

"Ikechukwuuuuuuuuu! Happy Birthday my beloved brother may this year bring you all that your heart desire!"

chinneyloveofficial said:

"Happy birthday my darling.., continue to prosper."

iam_mrse said:

"Happy Birthday Bro More Blessings Onye Nkem ."

moeshaboduong said:

"Happy birthday @ikogbonna may God continue to bless you forever and ever."

joygabriel671 said:

"Happy birthday my husband birthday mate ❤God bless your new age."

Seun Kuti celebrates 40th birthday

Still in a related story about celebrity birthdays, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Seun Kuti clocked a new age and took to his Instagram page in celebration.

The Grammy-nominated star teamed up with photographer, Kelechi Amadi Obi, for some special pictures to mark his new age.

Kuti channelled an African deity of sorts in the birthday photos.

Source: Legit.ng

