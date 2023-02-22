An old video of AKA detailing why he never boasted about his wealth on social media resurfaced

The late rapper said although he made millions through his partnerships with well-known brands, he didn't see it fitting to talk about the earnings online

The old video trended after fans took jabs at Cassper Nyovest, AKA's arch-enemy, who bragged about his wealth when he beefed with Mega

AKA's death made Mzansi aware of his wealthy background, which only a few people knew of.

AKA's old interview explaining why he didn't flash his riches online has resurfaced. Image: @akaworldwide/Instagram and @casspernyovest/Twitter

The rapper's childhood friend Sim Dope, real name Simphiwe Gumede, and according to The South African, is Robert Gumede's son, the wealthiest man in South Africa, delivered a moving speech at the memorial service.

However, some people side-eyed Mega and Sim Dope's childhood story about their primary school trip to Australia. Peeps were convinced that AKA grew up wealthy.

The shocking story also answered people's questions about why Supa Mega never boasted about his wealth when he beefed with Cassper Nyovest.

According to ZAlebs, an old The Episode interview of AKA explaining why he never flaunted his money on social media although making huge bucks with his Cruz Vodka partnership has resurfaced. The late rapper said he took the decision because financial business decisions should never be made public.

“We made millions and millions through Cruz Vodka. The difference is that I don’t really talk about my business moves that much and the working of it because I don’t believe that’s the right thing to do in business – you don’t talk about numbers in public.

“If that’s how somebody else wants to go about with their business, its up to them. But you never going to hear me talking about you, we just did 20 million."

Mzansi drags Cassper Nyovest for bragging about his wealth during his feud with AKA

Shortly after the memorial services confirmed that enjoyed his family's wealth and his own money while alive, @sewelankoana shared a post saying she finally understood why was the only one bragging.

"Now I finally understand why Cassper always brags and AKA wasn’t a show off. AKA grew up with money, went to a good school and had millionaire friends. Now it all makes sense."

Peeps shared mixed reactions to @sewelankoana's Twitter post, mostly defending Mufasa.

@elorazillah said:

"A very unnecessary observation that no one cares about."

@Lostkryptonyte shared:

"Let the man rest."

@KwinikaZava posted:

"It means Cassper is a self made man. He grew up with nothing and worked hard to be where he is."

@LadyMay_K replied:

"But what we can also learn from Cassper is that he didn’t finish school and was able to achieve all that he put his mind to. Stop the weird comparisons and allow AKA to rest now."

@Thomas_nje commented:

"AKA was money savvy. He afforded those supercars but knew the value of money."

@bigkoostar also said:

"Bragging or showing off has got nothing to do with whether one comes from either a wealthy or poor family."

@khumotings added:

"Andile Mpisane grew up with everything but still gets hate. Cassper who is a self-made millionaire gets hate. You can't win with Twitter folk‍."

AKA: Fans pray for Cassper Nyovest after rapper's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cassper Nyovest topped trends after AKA passed away on February 10 in Durban on Florida Road.

The two South African rappers were well known for their unending beef, and people waited for Cass' tribute post after Supa Mega's death.

After Cass shared his condolences with AKA's family, people waited for an announcement on whether he would be attending the funeral or not.

