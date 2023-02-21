Speed Darlington was a guest BeGrounded podcast and the rapper had a lot to share about his journey in the music industry

A viral portion of the interview captured the moment Darlington came for female colleagues, Tems, Tiwa Savage and Teni

Darlington took a swipe at their creativity and mentioned how they were not popping when he was releasing music

Controversial rapper Speed Darlington has sparked mixed reactions online after airing his views on BeGrounded podcast show.

The rapper didn’t hesitate to share how he feels about some of his female colleagues in the Nigerian music industry.

Speed Darlington clamps down on Tiwa Savage, Tems and Teni. Photo: @speeddarlingtontv/@temsbaby/@tenientertainer/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Darlington categorically stated that Grammy-winning singer, Tems, only started music ‘yesterday' and she was nowhere when he was popping in the scene.

The rap musician equally took a swipe at Teni and Tiwa Savage, adding that most of them weren't even on Instagram yet when he was putting out music.

In a different portion of the interview, Darlington said he doesn’t want to speak his whole mind as people can easily accuse him of being a hater or nurturing feelings of jealousy against the music divas.

He, however, made sure to take a swipe at their creativity while wondering why all three artistes have names starting with the letter ‘T’.

Watch a video below:

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington's claims

leaddyskincare said:

"You can smell envy in this talk. And people are still laughing,just because it’s Akpi. If another artiste talk this,you go don tear am to pieces‍♀️Radarada."

opeyemifamakin said:

"That's the issue I have with Nigerians. It's when you blow that they would say You started. I interviewed Tems 2017 when I was a journalist and she was already popping the Alte scene."

iamnasboi said:

"Speed doesn’t have speed in the industry that’s why Tems overtook."

shakiraade said:

"In his mind now he’s making sense . Clown."

lifeoflagos_ said:

"The most jealous and hateful living being I’ve ever seen. I don’t know why people find his hatefulness funny. Speedy you’re not growing , maybe if you change your mindset about others you’ll grow."

life_of_young_officers_ said:

"Them dude just run down his father’s legacy, nah why does big Igbo men don’t want to work with him, because speed Darlington heart is full of self hatred and jealousy."

