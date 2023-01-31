Singer Buju Bnxn has sparked mixed reactions online after sharing a video lamenting how he smashed his iPhone device

The singer proceeded to share that a friend had gotten the phone for him before his ex-lover offered to buy an even more expensive device worth N1.9 million

Buju’s revelation got people talking with some wondering why he ended up parting ways with the woman who spent so much for him

Nigerian singer Buju Bnxn is trending on social media after sharing a video explaining what happened to his iPhone device.

The singer put the phone on display as he filmed a video and a portion of the smashed back case was spotted.

Buju Bnxn reveals ex-girlfriend bought N1.9m phone for him. Photo: @toyourears

Source: Instagram

Bnxn proceeded to mention how he prides himself as one who knows how to take care of iPhone devices without using protective cases on them.

He disclosed that a friend had gotten the phone for him but his former girlfriend saw it and decided to buy the same phone with a bigger storage capacity for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Bnxn, the ex-lover splashed a whopping N1.9 million on acquiring the mobile device.

Social media users react

deco_rbyj said:

"But you cheated on her."

vendorsinlagosng said:

"But you had her and still went to cheat with the one that buys boxers and singlet ‍♀️… y’all men don’t even know what you want tbh."

db_naturals_ said:

"Actually women go extra mile when they are in love and treated well."

viola_concept said:

"Women do a lot but becos they want their frnds to think they hv a spending man , they will carry all the glory give the man. U will see someone saying “thank u baby for this and that , the same man she is feeding."

Singer Buju opens up on lady who tried to blackmail him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer BNXN trended on social media after photos and a video of him made the rounds.

A Swedish lady who shared the viral photos and video claimed BNXN got her pregnant and abandoned her.

In an interview with HOT FM Lagos, Buju spilled the tea on the issue and noted that everything the lady said was a fabricated lie.

Source: Legit.ng