Soapy crooner Naira Marley was among music stars who came out to show support for APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos

A mega rally went down at the popular Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, and the indigenous rapper thrilled the audience with his music

Things, however, took an unpleasant turn as irate fans came after the rapper over his refusal to ‘settle’ them

The All Progressives Congress (APC) held a mega campaign for its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, February 21, in Lagos state ahead of the general elections this weekend.

As expected, the rally which went down at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, had several side attractions, including live music performances from some popular names in the entertainment industry.

Naira Marley was at the APC mega rally in Lagos. Photo: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Indigenous rapper, Naira Marley, was well on ground to thrill party faithful and supporters with some of his hit tracks.

However, Legit.ng gathered that things took a turn for the Soapy hitmaker shortly after he got off the stage and was attacked by irate fans in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Apparently, the individuals had demanded monetary handouts from the rapper who wasn’t forthcoming.

It was equally gathered that security operatives eventually waded into the matter and picked up the rapper.

Check out scenes from the rally as captured by Legit.ng’s Wale Akinola.

Naira Marley mobbed at APC mega rally in Lagos. Photo: Wale Akinola

Source: Original

P-Square thrills audience at Peter Obi's Lagos rally

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian music duo, Peter and Paul Okoye of PSquare, were both present at the ObiDatti rally in Lagos to support Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The music duo was seen storming the stage and performing to the large crowd that turned up at the campaign rally.

Videos from the rally and PSquare’s performance went viral on social media and stirred mixed reactions from netizens.

One social media user who reacted to videos from the campaign rally wrote:

"The love is real the love is genuine God bless everyone work tirelessly for success of Peter Obi's campaign ❤️"

Another said:

"Look at the scanty stadium upon all their noise he won’t get 15% in Lagos ,just labouring in vain."

Source: Legit.ng