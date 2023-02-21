A man who is small in stature has arrived the Lagos rally of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC

The short man quickly attracted the attention of many people who took note of him as he walked on the road

The man identified himself as Muhammadu Buhari as he posed and made gestures to the camera

Reactions have trailed the video of a short man seen at Bola Tinubu's Lagos rally.

The man walked on the road confidently as people around quickly noted his interesting small stature.

The man named Buhar appeared at Tinubu's Lagos rally. Photo credit: Instagram/@thenationnewspaper.

In the video posted on Instagram by The Nation Newspaper, the man identified himself as Muhammadu Buhari.

Short man with small stature seen at APC rally

He was walking on the road filled with other supporters of the APC presidential candidate when a camera man accosted him.

The short man was dressed in a regalia embossed with many emblames of the party as he proudly walked to the rally venue.

He posed and made funny gestures to the camera as he spoke and identified himself. The video has generated reactions among Instagram users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@centchris_ said:

"Where una from buy this one."

#iam_skaydors1 commented:

"With your condition you still dey support APC suffer nor dey tire you nkubi broad?"

@prolificemma10 said:

"Suffer no dey tire you."

@kweenchygor30 said:

"It will not trend. Let them try more."

Boy goes viral after appearing at Peter Obi's rally

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy went viral after appearing at Peter Obi's rally in Lagos.

The boy named Yusuf Alabi said he is from Oyo state and prays for the Labour Party presidential candidate to win the election.

The boy stood before Peter Obi's convoy with his arms spread as if he were welcoming him to the city.

The iconic photo taken by Esther Umoh would later go viral on social media platforms and stir emotional reactions from supporters of Peter Obi.

Many people gave the boy monetary gifts as he later became a celebrity.

