Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has joined more Nigerian celebrities lending their voices to the upcoming presidential election

The movie star took to her Twitter page to show her support for Peter Obi and it got her dragged by a naysayer

Ireti however responded to the troll in an impressive way that trended online and got many netizens talking

Popular Nigerian actress, Ireti Doyle, has now lent her voice to the upcoming presidential election in the country and it stirred mixed reactions.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the movie veteran showed her support for Peter Obi by sharing a photo of the Labour Party presidential candidate and accompanying it with motivational words.

Actress Ireti Doyle shows support for Peter Obi, claps back at troll.

Source: Instagram

See her tweet below:

A non-Peter Obi supporter was however not having it and took to bashing the actress over her political stance. The Twitter user, Emmanuel Odu wrote:

“Keep Dreaming. By Sunday next weekend. You will need a Packed of White handkerchief to wipe your wailing face.”

Ireti Doyle replies troll

Despite getting trolled, the actress however decided to keep things classy by responding in a more polite tone. According to Ireti, if Nigeria becomes good, everybody with benefit but if it goes otherwise, people will continue to see shege and it people will experience it to different degrees.

She wrote:

“There will be no wailing on this side Brother. If it's good we all benefit, if it turns out otherwise, you continue to see shege. It may go round, the difference na to the degree.

May that not be our collective portion. May Nigeria win!”

See their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Ireti Doyle replies man who bashed her for supporting Peter Obi

A number of netizens were impressed by the actress’ reply. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

obase.sylvia:

“Very good response.”

house.of.tao:

“I love that response Respect!”

rayo_flawal:

“The response What I always say! If it’s good… we all enjoy! Bad… we all suffer it! Vote silly and it’s all on us. We can see it’s not the politicians queuing for cash and fuel and PVC sef! It is well.”

adetunjiakanbialatata:

“Gbam... Savage response”

queenestyjudith:

“That Emmanuel just have bad mouth Sha..... Whether OBI wins or not, we are all in this da*mn mess together.”

angel_tohbe:

“Maturity and Wisdom I love her die he who get sense let him hear.”

duchessbibi:

“ I love the response.”

olashileodukogbe:

“Good response.”

