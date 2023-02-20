Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has once again taken social media by storm over her political campaign for her husband, Ned Nwoko

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself giving a moving speech on why they should vote for her man

Regina started off the video by speaking her native language as she appealed to netizens to vote for Ned Nwoko and it got people talking

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to social media to campaign for her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

It is no longer news that Ned Nwoko is the PDP senatorial candidate for Delta North and his wife has made sure to put her full support behind him.

On her official Instagram page, the mother of two shared a video where she gave a moving speech on why her husband should be voted in.

The Nollywood actress started off in the video by speaking her native language and greeting the people before she proceeded to sell Ned Nwoko as the best candidate for the senatorial position.

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels continues to campaign for Ned Nwoko

Regina impressed a number of netizens with her campaign video for her husband as many of them noted that she spoke well. A few others however seemed skeptical about voting for her husband. Read some of their comments below:

olivepeters_official:

“It’s true what they say! Maturity no be by age! Na only winch no like better tin ❤️”

phat__goddess:

“With these few points of mine , I hope I’ve convinced u & not confused u……. ! Omo this speech is too clean tho.”

agemanray4388:

“So much respect for you Regina campaigning with your husband everywhere and now a final message to the good people of Nigeria to support him you’re a blessing l sincerely believe he will win he’s such a good man.”

cyndimii_:

“He is coming to work hard for you and him to continue chopping the cash.”

irishmirage:

“We love you but we are NOT voting for your husband.”

mzclara001:

“This is called ‘Standing by a husband’s side’. I am proud of the woman you have become.keep it up!”

chiakajasminee:

“I love u am a big fan but ur husband is a no no he should Return back people’s lands he took in Anioma and free those he arrested. No hard feeling jus saying it as it is. ”

chickyshine08:

“your husband should go and rest, he have tried. him never tire to dey run every election. Let have fresh minds take over.”

_peace_lite_:

“Noting for you and mercy Johnson if una like make una speak French or Chinese we no go vote for anything call Apc or pdp our Mumu don do.”

sophii77:

“If after voting for him he doesn’t do anything for the youth , we will hold you responsible madam.”

