Popular Nigerian singer Peter Psquare Okoye wanted his fans and followers to know that the forthcoming elections should not be handled with tribalism

The Afrobeats star openly declared that he was supporting Peter Obi based on the fact that he is an Igbo man like him

The Reason Me singer backed his assertion by giving an analogy with Yemi Osinbajo and Orji Uzor Klau

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Peter Okoye, one of the singers from the famous Afrobeats duo Psquare, has tried to make clear his reason for supporting Peter Obi in the forthcoming elections.

The "Do Me" singer and his brother have been vocal supporters of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, fueling speculation about tribalism and favoritism.

Pictures of Peter Okoye, Yemi Osibanjo, Peter Obi, Orji Uzor Kalu Credit: @peterokoye, @yemiosibanjo, @peterobi, @okugram

Source: Instagram

Peter shed more light on why he has picked Peter Obi as his presidential candidate while making himself a reference point for other Igbo individuals who are rooting for the Anambra state ex-governor.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"If you think I am supporting Peter Obi because he is Igbo, try replacing him with Yemi Osibanjo against Orji Uzo Kalu and see if myself and Igbos won’t massively vote for Yemi Osibanjo."

See his post below

Social media users react

king_jobi:

"Assuming APC gave Osibanjo their ticket, the choice would have been difficult between him and Obi,"

zeev_cosmetics:

"Peter obi is not the first igbo man to contest for election, we've had other igbos contest for election hence, this is not a tribal thing, it's about individual and competence."

gilexmorgan:

"Igbos doesn't look at tribe in business or making a choice in working with someone. Igbos look out for integrity, commitment, trust and honesty."

kenny.flexs:

"If it was to be between Osibanjo and Obi I would definitely not be worried of whoever that’s going to win because a win from any of them would be a win for Nigerians."

ireneexpressions:

"Even T. A Orji compared to Tinibu we fo still manage Tinibu remember not to vote wisely this time....... Vote Peter Obi for president.. we pray we all make it.."

Peter Obi meets with entertainment industry stakeholders

A few days before the 2023 general election, LP presidential candidate Peter Obi met with stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

The likes of Chidi Mokeme, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and Nkechi Blessing, among others, attended the occasion.

Hailing Obi after the meeting, Nkechi Blessing described the LP presidential candidate as a calculative man.

Source: Legit.ng