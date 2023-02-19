It was recently yet another Big Brother Titan (BBTitan) Sunday eviction show that saw two of the house's favourite housemates, Marvin, and Yaya, leave the show

Marvin is one of the few male Nigerian housemates on the show, while Yaya is a South African. They were a couple while on the show and were known together as the Mayas

Both housemates, after getting evicted, shared some of their most memorable moments during their stay on the show, and that has got people talking online

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The weekly Sunday eviction show of the Big Brother Titan show just ended, and as usual, a couple of housemates were ushered out the door of Biggie's house.

However, the two housemates evicted after the week's show was a couple of many people's favourites, Marvin and Yaya.

Fans react to the eviction of Marvin and Yaya from the BBTitan house and call for their return. Photo credit: @yayamwanda/marvinachi

Source: Instagram

Marvin is a Nigerian-American and prolific reality TV personality who has been on America's Got Talent and Love Island shows.

While Yaya is a female South African housemate, during their stay on the show, the pair were a couple and were called the Mayas, coined out of both contestants' names.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The BBTitan show has entered its sixth week, and it is beginning to catch up on people, especially Nigerians, who had been focused on the 2023 elections while the show was running.

See Big Brother Africa's post confirming the evictions of Marvin and Yaya:

See how netizens reacted to the removal of Marvin and Yaya from the BBTitan house

@bridgettemosebekwa:

"As I prophesied ✌ Yaya was irritating the hell out of me. The way she was all about Xhosa, this Xhosa that yoh nor we all proud of your cultures, but she was too extra..."

@catthyoflagos_:

"How is it that yaya had no one handling her page while in the house? Mavin too no use him verified account. Omooo. Bye ✌️."

@chrisssy847:

"I really loved this pair. They’re both so sweet and to see people like nana still in the house because of the pairing is so annoying."

@murucaren:

"Why Maya?I really loved them,I will miss Yaya she was caring❤️."

@agbokenofisat:

"I'll really miss yaya."

@_awajaysambou:

"Lately Yaya was beginning to get on my nerves. Especially when Biggy divided the house, she takes things too deep ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ I’ll miss Marvin. The pairing is enough already ah ah."

@kiki_classic:

"I will miss Yaya."

@salum.h.salum:

"#bringmayaback please."

@zurii.m:

"Byee Yaya with your annoying voice."

BBTitans: Jenni O and Mmeli become 3rd pair to be evicted from Biggie's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Big Brother Titans show is getting tighter by the day, and the race for the N45m grand prize is starting to look tough.

Following Jaypee and Lukay's exit on February 5, Jenni O and Mmeli are the third housemates evicted from the show.

The Big Brother Titans housemates who were paired were the least voted for by viewers after their fellow housemates nominated them.

Source: Legit.ng