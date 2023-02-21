Popular Nigerian socialite Cibana Chiefpriest has turned the life of Yusuf, the viral boy in Peter Obi's photo around

The celebrity barman has finally met the boy in person and thanked Nigerians for taking Yusuf and his family out of the trenches

Cubana Chiefpiest revealed that the young boy who dropped out to push trucks would be going back to school

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has fulfilled his pledge to Yusuf Alabi, the young boy photographed at Peter Obi’s Lagos rally.

Recall that the socialite had reacted to the viral photo by asking for the boy to be found because he wanted to change his life and get him off the streets.

Cubana Chieflpriest pledges to send Yusuf to school Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@peterobigregory

In a new post on the page, Chiefpriest shared a photo he took with Yusuf, confirming that he finally met him in person.

In his caption, the socialite thanked Nigerians for their donations which has taken the boy and his family out of the trenches.

He also pledged to see Yusuf through school, till the university level, seeing as he dropped out of school in JSS2 to push trucks and earn a living.

Cubana Chiefpriest wrote:

"Yusuf’s life will never be the same again, he has received so much that will take his family & him out of the trenches. Dude dropped out of school in JSS 2 to push truck & do offloading jobs, so I’m sending him back to school where he belongs till the end of his tertiary institution. Obidents you guys are champions, you guys made a nobody somebody."

See the post below:

Reactions to Chiefpriest's post

donaldmgb6:

"The Internet has been a blessing to many."

instigator_ph:

"Thanks @cubana_chiefpriest . Na Man U be!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sunnyy_all_day:

"Nice one ☝️ @cubana_chiefpriest u will never lack "

2nitdontee:

"I call you KING MAKER @cubana_chiefpriest You are always determined in the course u believed in ,,,,, Congrsts Yusuf, name sake to LP Vice vicepresidential candidate ❤️❤️"

luchydonalds:

"May God bless you Big Brother "

star_carson:

"I love the Obedient, we communicate in action not empty promises like “ Let me assure you”"

familydoctor_blog:

"This is highly commendable but I think Nigerians should also remember to send money to the lady that took to that his picture. Without that picture there will no be this boy."

chiefimo:

"Waooooo best news of the week God bless u the more Dede we move "

Source: Legit.ng