Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of Psquare, also known as Rude Boy, has shown off the interior of his mansion

Paul Okoye, who rocked an all-white outfit matching the interior colours, shared took pictures from different angles

The singer, who is a big supporter of LP Presidential candidate Peter Obi also penned a message to Nigerians ahead of Saturday’s election

Popular singer Paul Okoye, the twin brother of Peter Okoye, has stunned many on social media with pictures showing the interior of his mansion.

Paul, also known as Rude Boy, while appealing to Nigerians to vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi shared different pictures of him rocking a white outfit which matched the colour used to paint the interior of his mansion.

Paul Okoye tells fans to vote Peter Obi. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

The singer wrote:

“Know this and know peace ✌ Election will come and go … life goes on so am not voting wisely, I’m voting Peter Obi of Labour Party LP ✊✊ A New Nigeria is Possible.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Paul Okoye’s pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

its_me_kaslim:

"Ivy is lucky

iam_ladyfidel:

"Exactly! Because we don’t trust their wisdom vote Peter obi, simple!!."

kokoeteh:

"See were somebody dey live God when ."

lordes_marian_:

"See people house when APC and PDP supporters dy insult oooo."

2nitdontee:

"Nutin sweet me pass SPACE in the building,,,,, spacious kitchen, spacious bathrooms, spacious sitting room. ,,,,, it is less stressful moving about !! ."

dike_oshimiri:

"So na this fine house Anita leave for another woman she get mind oo."

kelly_golden1414:

"@iamkingrudy no spoil that chair abeg u get weight ."

mrmayweather_:

"Before you comment trash or bash him... look at yourself and look at the environment and the house your are staying ohh obi is sure."

Source: Legit.ng