Olakunle Churchill doesn’t want to elongate the drama between him and his former wife, Tonto Dikeh, as suggested by an Instagram post

Churchill begged his former partner to move on from the drama as they have parted ways for about seven years now

However, internet users who reacted to the post dragged Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, into the drama while accusing her of cooking up her husband’s IG posts

The drama between former husband and wife, Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill, continues to wax stronger on social media.

However, it appears Churchill is now calling for a ceasefire as indicated by a recent post shared on his official Instagram page.

Churchill begs Tonto Dikeh to move on. Photo: @tontolet/@olakunlechurchill

The philanthropist made it clear that the number of wives or children and his ability to take care of them financially shouldn’t be anyone’s business.

He proceeded to call on his former partner to deal with the past and move on from what has already happened.

Churchill stated that it has been seven years since he parted ways with Dikeh as he begged her to move on and focus on the upcoming elections.

See his post below:

Social media users react

The post stirred mixed reactions from Churchill’s followers and many were quick to drag his wife, Rosy Meurer, into the drama.

The actress was accused of being the one behind her husband’s posts directed at Dikeh.

Read comments below:

mee_shell__ said:

"Na woman get this handwriting ."

margaretsundayey said:

"Churchill does not have all this time to type, na rosy dey handle the phone type..."

realmichellestephen said:

"Rosy we know you are doing all these. Advise ur husband to stop if you are a good woman. Sister turned wife... it's hard being a single mother then you people also manipulate her to stay relevant. No one dey hear any una again but every birthday for that innocent boy, U people will start to taunt her again knowing she doesn't like it. If your husband had been a good dad, she will feel bad whenever he posts her son's birthday."

tihannaporch_hairs said:

"I know say na your wife Dey write all these things but very soon he go over her."

dabby_naturals said:

"U started this fight for all I know. Wetin carry u go Dey post king??? Pikin way another person Dey pay bills, Mtchewwww. U self move on and leave tonto alone."

chila_ani said:

"This drama always occur every king’s birthday shouldn’t you have gotten sense and stop wishing him birthday wish??if you want her to move on then stop wishing her son birthday wish na you need the move on pass."

j.e.n.i.f.a said:

"I’m not supporting anyone but this is too much, isn’t she tired? Next year again another wahala, for the sake of this child this should stop! It was only a birthday wish!! Make una kuku go her YouTube make she use una cash out."

