Crossdresser James Brown’s younger sister Gracious has flaunted the lovely gift she received from her man during this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration

Gracious Brown shared pictures of a new Mercedes Benz worth millions on her social media timeline as she hinted it came as a surprise

Many of her followers, including her brother, took to her comment section to pen congratulatory messages to her

The 2023 Valentine’s Day was a memorable day for Gracious Brown, the younger sister of popular crossdresser James Brown, as she showed off the Mercedes Benz she received from her man.

Gracious took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in a lovely red outfit with her new ride.

James Brown's sister gushes about her lover. Credit: @iamgraciousbrown

Source: Instagram

She wrote in her caption:

“My baby and I❤️✨. Baby you full of surprises.”

See her post below:

She also shared a video and added a caption that read:

“Am a big girl wit grace.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Gracious Brown flaunts new ride

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

oluwacashmade:

"Lol your guy try still help you collect plate number for surprise gift."

lamborghini_larry:

"I’m done with IG."

ivannas_trunkofficial:

"Linus mba group of companies."

uncle_emii:

"It’s the plate number hiding for me. Open in the video and hidden in camera.."

de_prime001:

"Yes he’s very caring to register a license plate for you aww everything was asap."

echelonmbadiwe:

"My only question is; why covering the plate number if you did a video with the number seen?? Well, congrats."

zallymanny:

"A girl like this can’t even be my friend not to talk of dating."

maryshima_:

"Congratulations this life no matter people say just keep pushing."

adadioramma93:

"When una finish una rubbish, jejely give back the car to the owner. If u like go scratch am & u go vomit the money for repair. Una think say Benz repair na child’s play…

elena_luxxee:

"Benz wey I see with the guy for road side mechanic along Abraham adesanya road last week Awon oniro oshi."

Source: Legit.ng