AKA's untimely death came as a shock to his family and fans, who are still trying to come to terms with his passing

Social media has been full of tributes from the rapper's fans, and one took things a notch further by getting a tattoo in honour of the rapper

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the thoughtful gesture by the All Eyes On Me rapper's fan

AKA may be gone, but his legacy and music live on forever. The rapper's fans have been trying to come to terms with his untimely passing.

AKA's fan showed off a tattoo he got in honour of the late rapper. Image: @akaworldwide.

Anyone who knew AKA knows he loved tattoos and had several beautiful tattoos on his body. Some of the notable ones included his daughter Kairo's name on his arm, different faces of Michael Jackson and a Manchester United logo. His last tattoo was a half-lion, matching Nadia Nakai's half-lioness.

AKA's fan gets cool tattoo of late rapper

One of Bhova's diehard fans wowed social media users with a stunning tattoo of the Energy rapper. In the post shared by a Twitter user with the handle @RubuThulisa, the tribute to AKA showed the star's name, Kiernan Forbes and his face.

Mzansi reacts to the tattoo

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some said getting a permanent tattoo of the rapper was a little too much, while others said they were thinking about following suit.

@TiagoCreative said:

"Really dope, ignore the hate and dumb remarks, tattoos don't mean the same thing to people who see them as opposed to the person getting it. Wouldn't get a portrait of anyone on me but this is dope, also getting a tattoo of AKA's logo next week."

@MissMonkeyJA wrote:

"Now that's what I call a real fan. Shout out, brother. Long live Supa Mega, live long."

@Blackmyth015 noted:

"AKA had a tattoo of Michael Jackson. Just saying."

Nadia Nakai dedicates emotional tribute to AKA

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nadia Nakai finally posted something on her social media pages following her boyfriend AKA's brutal murder.

The rapper shared heartwarming videos from their time together alongside a lengthy emotional caption.

Nadia said she is still struggling to wrap her head around the fact that she will never see AKA again.

