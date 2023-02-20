Nadia Nakai finally posted something on her social media pages following her boyfriend AKA's brutal murder

The rapper shared heartwarming videos from their time together alongside a lengthy emotional caption

Nadia said she is still struggling to wrap her head around the fact that she will never see AKA again

Nadia Nakai has broken her silence following AKA's murder. The star who last posted on social media before AKA's death shared a heartwarming tribute.

Nadia Nakai shared a touching tribute following her boyfriend AKA's murder. Image: @nadianakai

Source: UGC

The Amai rapper shared sweet videos of her time with Kiernan alongside a sweet caption.

Nadia Nakai's heart shattered by AKA's death

Taking to her Instagram page, the award-winning South African rapper poured her heart out in the touching post. Nadia Nakai admitted that she was still struggling to come to terms with AKA's death.

She noted that this was not what their future was meant to look like. The star admitted that she was going to miss the Jika rapper. She wrote:

"My heart is shattered, this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday.

"I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you, baby. Protected me, prayed for me and inspired me. I find it hard to breathe let alone find the words to explain how much I love you.

"I’m really going to miss all the special moments we’ve had. This really hurts! I can’t come to terms with the fact that I’ll never hear you say you love me, I’ll never hear your laugh. We had plans.

"There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you’re the one who spent the rest of your life with me. I don’t know why things happen the way they do, but I’m questioning God right now. Why would he bring us together to only take you away? I just don’t understand. I don’t know how I’m going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can’t. Rest in peace Kiernan, I love you."

Source: Briefly.co.za