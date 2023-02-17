Music executive Ubi Franklin appears to have picked up the words of trolls on the internet after getting a tattoo of Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

Franklin returned to social media with a photo showing the names of his children which have now been tattooed on his second arm

Netizens had mixed reactions to the new body art with some people noting how celebrities listen to the criticisms of fans online

Top music executive Ubi Franklin has gotten his second set of tattoos and this time around he dedicated the body art to his children.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Franklin took to social media some weeks ago with a picture showing his first-ever tattoo which was dedicated to Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Ubi Franklin tattoos names of his kids. Photo: @ubifranklinofficial

The tattoo had generated mixed reactions from netizens with many faulting Franklin for not honouring his own children first.

Well, it appears Franklin took to the words of naysayers as he recently shared a photo showing his new set of tattoos.

The businessman got the name of his children spelt out on his arm and he flaunted the drawings in a photo shared on Instagram.

Check out a photo below:

Social media users react

peacedaniels6 said:

"Social media pressure ."

swankyzgram_ said:

"The heat got to him. He succumbed."

geenah124 sid:

"Why will the word make decisions for you."

hott_galz said:

"The names are not bold enough, he should go and do them again. ."

colnight said:

"The edeeots supporting him back then said his kids are still alive that’s why he didn’t tattoo them."

_bojan_xx said:

"Too tiny,E suppose tattoo hin full skin like lilwayne with hin pikin names."

kevkenkris said:

"After they will say online trolling gat nothing on them you dey whine? Just dey play oo!"

Davido and Chioma get tattoos of each other's names

Legit.ng also reported that music star Davido and his woman, Chioma, got tattoos of each other's names on their fingers.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a tattoo artist worked on the lovers.

Fans on social media couldn't help but got over the beautiful show of love between the two.

Source: Legit.ng