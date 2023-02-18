Respected musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti, has once again taken to social media in remembrance of an unforgettable fire incident that razed his late dad Fela Kuti’s Kalakuta house

Kuti shared a photo of a newspaper page showing how the story was covered back in February 1977

The Grammy-nominated musician tagged his siblings Yeni and Seun while noting how the incident also claimed the life of their grandmother, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

February 18 of every year is an unforgettable day in the lives of the Anikulapo-Kuti clan as it carries heavy burdens of the memories of injustice meted out against the family.

Just recently, Grammy-nominated musician and late Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s son, Femi, took to social media with a post remembering the ills of the past.

Femi Kuti remembers fire incident that razed dad Fela's Kalatuta house. Photo: @felaakutiofficial/@femiakuti

Source: Instagram

Without mincing his words, Femi said the date marks the day in history that the government allegedly burned down his father’s Kalakuta house.

“Today in History :18th february 1977 : government burnt fela's house.. We shall never forget,” his post read.

Femi proceeded to tag the official handles of his siblings, Yeni and Seun while adding that they would never forget the treatment meted against them.

According to Femi, the ugly fire incident eventually led to the demise of Fela’s mother and their grandmother, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.

“Fela’s Mother our grandma was thrown out of the window from the first floor on that day, she later died from injuries she sustained and never recovered from a year later,” he wrote.

The musician accompanied his post with a photo of a Punch newspaper front cover showing how the story was covered back in February 1977 when it happened.

See his post below:

Yeni Kuti, other Nigerians react

yeniakuti said:

"Obasanjo’s military government. Justice was never served. They are still in power."

masata__ said:

"I read this before and it was such a horrible thing that happened to your family. You come from a powerful generation of people, I would be so proud."

sjantuah said:

"Nigeria would have been one of the best countries in the world had the leaders heeded to Fela. I'm thankful Fela chronicled all these events in his songs. One of the places I wish to visit is The Shrine."

pullupbarcafe said:

"History is a powerful thing and no it shouldn't be forgotten why should it people died people are still suffering because they have lost loved ones no this should never be forgotten never."

iyaboojofespris

"Baba 70th is a man i loved so much .... was my papa's friend late Adekunle Ogunro aka speedi may his soul & that of his mum continue to rest on .... great people Fela lives on."

Kalakuta invasion

It is important to note that prior to the attack on Kalakuta house, Fela had released a 12-minutes long track, Zombie, where he ridiculed the Nigerian military.

Although an instant hit and favourite for many Nigerians at the time, it wasn't entirely beautiful music to the ears of soldiers.

An archive credited to The New York Times reported the exact events that played out on February 18, 1977, when the soldiers allegedly launched an attack on Fela's home and set fire to the two-storey building situated at no. 14A Agege motor road, Idi-Oro, Mushin.

"Several hundred soldiers attacked the home of Nigeria's best‐known musician and most prominent dissident yesterday, setting ablaze and touching off a five‐hour disturbance in the sprawling slum section of Lagos known as Surulere," an excerpt from the publication read.

It was reported that the soldiers stormed the house in a bid to retaliate after some of Fela's boys physically attacked a soldier.

"Witnesses reported that the soldiers severely beat 60 men and women members of the commune, forcing them to strip naked and then taking them to a hospital for treatment, where they were held under armed guard. Two reporters attempting to cover the incident were also beaten," a different portion of the achieved publication read.

In a 2016 interview Punch interview, late Fela's band leader, Chief Olalekan Animasaun aka Baba Ani, who witnessed a portion of the attack gave his personal account of the incident.

Baba Ani admitted that he was among close friends who tried to caution Fela when he was getting too vocal in his criticisms of those in power.

"Oh yes! In fact, I in particular, tried to advise him so many times. I would always discuss with him. But you see, when somebody is on earth for a mission, there is nothing you would say to divert his attention from that mission."

Baba Ani said on the fateful day, he wasn't at the Kalakuta house but he was on his way there when he received the information. The band leader recounted getting to Fela's abode and meeting it empty. People had been hospitalized while others were bundled off to cells.

On the claims of Fela's mother being thrown off the balcony, Baba Ani recounted seeing her in a terrible state.

"I must tell you that the claim is very difficult to dispute. The woman sustained injuries. She was taken to the hospital. One of her legs was in POP when she was in hospital. I believe she was manhandled a lot."

Seun Kuti carries on late Fela's activism

