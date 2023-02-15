Popular Nigerian video director, TG Omori, has once again made the news but this time because of his love life

A video recently made the rounds of the celebrity with his alleged girlfriend and it stirred reactions

Some netizens commented on her look and likened her to Carter Efe while others gushed over her beauty

Popular Nigerian video director, TG Omori, also joined many celebrities to celebrate Valentine’s Day seeing as he unveiled his girlfriend.

The highly celebrated director was spotted in a viral video with a young lady as they both wished netizens a Happy Valentine.

In the video, the black and beautiful lady was seen posing for the camera with Omori in the background. He later walked up to her and gave a big smile before giving the mystery lady a peck on her neck.

Video of TG Omori and girlfriend on Valentine's Day gets people talking. Photos: @wahalanetwork

Nigerians react to video of TG Omori and girlfriend

It didn’t take long for the video of TG Omori with his bae on Valentine’s Day to make the rounds on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking. While some fans gushed over her looks, others likened her to popular skitmaker, Carter Efe.

pizzle_dablogger:

"I think say na Boy sha "

iam_vipec:

"Una pikin go cute shaa "

buochi_:

"Omo But make una 2 try pity una kids shaawwwwnnn couples goals"

iammuanya:

"She’s a black Barbieyou only know that if you’ve been following her"

wofai___:

"God save my soulI thought it was a guythen I said to myself he can not be gay then I checked again"

don_khaled12:

"I first think say na cater efe "

seuncash11:

"@carterefe is that you?"

binita_habb:

"So na dis gal make am dey charge portable that huge amount for his music video shoot "

