Nollywood actress Fathia Williams clocked a new age some days ago but she only just hosted friends over the weekend

The veteran actress was joined by colleagues and close friends in the entertainment industry at a nightclub in the Ikeja area of Lagos

Ayo Adesanya, Foluke Daramola-Salako among others were spotted in fun videos from the birthday party

Nollywood actress Fathia Williams received an overwhelming show of love from friends, family members and industry colleagues over the weekend.

Recall that the actress turned a new age some days ago and took to social media in celebration.

Fathia Williams' party. Photo: @citypeopletv

Source: Instagram

Well, it appears Fathia’s busy schedule as a movie star didn’t allow her to properly celebrate on the exact day.

The movie star was joined by her loved ones on Sunday, February 12, at a popular nightclub in the Ikeja area of Lagos for a proper birthday bash.

One video captured the moment Fathia thrilled guests at the lounge with some of her cool dance moves as they watched in delight.

Check out the video below:

Colleagues like Ayo Adesanya, Sam Olatunji and Foluke Daramola Slaka among others equally came out to celebrate the top screen goddess.

More videos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for actress

abbeyaimufua said:

"HBD to our beautiful lady Faithia ."

tundeanjola said:

"Happy birthday to you ma’am,age gracefully in good health and happiness,Amen."

mojisolami816 said:

"Many more years ma more blessings ."

therealjisola said:

"Happy birthday ma wishing you long life and prosperity in good health and wealth more blessings ma."

kayode.olawale said:

"As you Celebrate today, I pray that everything you have sowed, every efforts you have made begin to yield great harvest in Jesus name. Enter the fullness of divine compensation this new year and beyond. Happy Birthday Anniversary to you my personal person ♥️."

