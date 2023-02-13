Fathia Williams: Nollywood Celebs, ‘Oyinbo’ Friends Storm Nightclub for Actress’ Birthday Bash, Videos Drop
- Nollywood actress Fathia Williams clocked a new age some days ago but she only just hosted friends over the weekend
- The veteran actress was joined by colleagues and close friends in the entertainment industry at a nightclub in the Ikeja area of Lagos
- Ayo Adesanya, Foluke Daramola-Salako among others were spotted in fun videos from the birthday party
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nollywood actress Fathia Williams received an overwhelming show of love from friends, family members and industry colleagues over the weekend.
Recall that the actress turned a new age some days ago and took to social media in celebration.
Well, it appears Fathia’s busy schedule as a movie star didn’t allow her to properly celebrate on the exact day.
The movie star was joined by her loved ones on Sunday, February 12, at a popular nightclub in the Ikeja area of Lagos for a proper birthday bash.
"You're pushing 50": Laide Bakare bares it all in swimwear, male actors spray her money at pool party
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
One video captured the moment Fathia thrilled guests at the lounge with some of her cool dance moves as they watched in delight.
Check out the video below:
Colleagues like Ayo Adesanya, Sam Olatunji and Foluke Daramola Slaka among others equally came out to celebrate the top screen goddess.
More videos below:
Congratulatory messages pour in for actress
abbeyaimufua said:
"HBD to our beautiful lady Faithia ."
tundeanjola said:
"Happy birthday to you ma’am,age gracefully in good health and happiness,Amen."
mojisolami816 said:
"Many more years ma more blessings ."
therealjisola said:
"Happy birthday ma wishing you long life and prosperity in good health and wealth more blessings ma."
kayode.olawale said:
"As you Celebrate today, I pray that everything you have sowed, every efforts you have made begin to yield great harvest in Jesus name. Enter the fullness of divine compensation this new year and beyond. Happy Birthday Anniversary to you my personal person ♥️."
"Remembered when she clocked 4": Monalisa Chinda shares rare video of her lookalike daughter as she turns 15
Saheed Balogun and Fathia Williams party together
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former celebrity couple, Fathia and Saheed Balogun, got their supporters excited as they were seen partying together.
The former lovers were guests at actress Olayinka Solomon's star-studded party, and they took time out to give their fans something to talk about.
Both Fathia and Saheed went up the stage to spray money on Fuji star Malaika at the same time, and the video got the internet talking.
Source: Legit.ng