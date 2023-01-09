To many Nigerians, the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti is regarded as the greatest musician to ever grace a stage; he is also seen as the pioneer of musical activism

Fela's son, Seun Kuti in many respect over the years has tried to sustain and carry on the legacy of his great father both in music and social activism

The big bird as he usually referred to himself recently turned 40, and in celebration of the Grammy-nominated singer we take a look at his journey, toeing the same path as his father

Turning 40 years old in many societies is seen as the official crossing over to the climb into elderliness. Nigerian Afrobeat singer and activist, Seun Kuti on January 11, 2023, made that climb, and it was quite a celebration of life, growth, success, recognition and finally sustenance of a great legacy.

Seun Kuti is one of the sons of the great Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer and legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. He was born into greatness, a responsibility he probably never asked for, but rose up to it.

BBK@40: A celebration of a living legacy of Baba Fela, through his youngest son, Seun Kuti. Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti

In many regards, he shares a striking resemblance with his father, from his outspokenness and capacity to speak truth to power. His style of conscious music, activism and even physical looks.

In this article, Legit.ng celebrates the Grammy-nominated singer, his achievements as a young man, his influence in modern-day Nigeria and how he has successfully carried on the legacy of his great father, Fela.

Music: Afrobeat

Seun Kuti is the third son of his father, even though he was the youngest he was the one who inherited the mantle of leading his dad's band from a very young age.

The Big Bird joined his father's band at the age of nine, though he had been engaging with the band and playing instruments from way younger than that.

However, at 14, when his father's dad, he took over and became the leader of the band. At the time, it might have seemed quite a huge responsibility placed on the shoulders of a teenager.

Decades later, Seun has proven it wasn't a mistake as he has gone on to release 4 studio albums with the Egypt 80s band and was even nominated for a Grammy Award.

Seun through the years has retained the uniqueness of his father's sound, as he shares more similarities with his old man than just the sideburn, but also an affinity for the Saxophone.

The Fela reincarnate is a great Afrobeat musician and a master stage performer; he is truly the Prince of Afrobeat.

Activism

Seun over the years has also cultivated a somewhat controversial personality who uses his position and reach, to preach some of his radical views both philosophical and sociological. All of this isn't new to anyone who is a fan of the Kuti musical identity.

As these are all traits he shares with his father. Fela at his peak called out the Western world for its Neo-colonistic view and treatment of Africa. Seun also does the same, be it through his music, while on stage or through his social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Seun is famous for his tendency to join and air the views of many masses coordinated protests. He is also famed for constantly calling out the government to treat its citizens better.

Seun is the convener of the politically conscious group, Movement of the People (MOP). This used to be his father's political party, however, its revival by the youngest male Kuti is as a conscious group, not a party.

Music, Achievements and Grammy-nominations

Seun Kuti might not necessarily be as internationally recognised as his father was for his music, but he hasn't done badly for himself.

In 2008, Seun released his debut album with the Egypt 80 band at the age of 25, 11 years after he took over his father's band.

He and the Egypt 80 band have released five official studio albums Many Things, Think Africa (Na Oil), From Africa With Fury: Rise, A Long Way to the Beginning and Black Times in 2018.

Black Times earned Seun Kuti his first Grammy nomination in the World Music Category. This was a unique recognition of the Kuti family's musical talent, as he became the second person from the family to be nominated for a Grammys award.

Seun's older brother and Fela's first son, Femi Kuti, has also been nominated in the same category thrice before.

He was also invited to perform at the Marsatac Festival in France in 2008 and to perform live during the 2014 Industry Nite. In his own right, Seun has done very well for himself as a musician and has a legacy of his own, meanwhile, upholding that of his father.

Love For Hemp/Hashish

I don't think there is any family in Nigeria more synonymous with Hemp as much as the Kutis. And just like his father, Seun Kuti is also a huge fan of it, and he brazenly shows it off with so much confidence.

This is just another similarity he shares with his old man.

Differences from his father

In as much as he shares many things with his father, Seun has, however, consciously tried not to be a complete embodiment of his father in certain spheres of his life. Especially in his personal life.

The singer is married and has stayed loyal to just one woman, Yetunde, who he shares a daughter with. Seun's only child, Ifafunmike Adara Anikulapo-Kuti was born on December 16, 2013. He is also an atheist.

Seun’s songs, fame, and recognition do not have all their roots in his father’s popularity and wide acceptance alone.

Of course, there is no denying that the Fela name has had a significant influence on him and people’s perception of him, but what we should instead focus on is how he has upheld and sustained his father's legacies, won recognition for himself, while keeping the memory of his father alive.

