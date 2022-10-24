Mama Rainbow clocked 80 recently, and the Nollywood veteran was well celebrated by colleagues and fans

Nigerian singer Davido also reached out to the actress and sent i his gift, a gesture that got her dancing

In a video seen on her page, the actress was seen dancing despite her age and her caption thanked the 30BG boss

Veteran Nollywood actress Mama Rainbow clocked 80 recently and 30BG boss, Davido came through with a gift for her.

The veteran actress made the gesture known via a post on her page where she thanked the singer.

Mama Rainbow did not disclose what the gift was, but from the video with which she made the announcement, it must have made her very happy.

Dressed in Yoruba iro and buba, with a headgear to match the actress raised her shoulders Buga style as she danced and made her way out of the room.

"DAVID ADELEKE thanks for the birthday GIFT @davido @lt_ddon ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate Mama Rainbow

folukeojomuyide:

"The mama go reach 120yrs oo energy oppor congratulations ma "

princessbukkie:

"Happy Birthday Grandma ❤️"

oluwadamilola_abike:

"Gracious birthday ma'am."

_iyalaje_gbogbo_cz_ahisa_babe:

"Happy birthday ma long life and more money in your bank account love you ❤️"

foluke.joju:

"Happy birthday ma Long life ijn "

bbaroty:

"@mamarainbowofficial fine babe, omo to shan! Cheers ma! Keep Shinning Maami!"

sandraivie09:

"Happy birthday grandmama."

kabirahazeez053:

"Agba yin atubo dale ma happy birthday grandma."

iyalaje_gbogbo_cz_ahisa_babe:

"Happy birthday ma long life and more money in your bank account love you ❤️"

