Actress Regina Daniels spent her Valentine’s Day differently from how some of her fans had anticipated

The Nollywood star hopped on her husband Ned Nwoko’s campaign trail and joined him at the Delta state polytechnic ogwashi-ukwu

A video captured the moment Regina and her husband addressed excited students in the school auditorium

Fans and social media observers that were looking forward to romantic Valentine’s Day content from Nollywood’s Regina Daniels got something entirely different.

The mother of two shared a video on Instagram showing how she spent the day with her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, who is vying for political office.

Apparently, Regina joined her husband on his campaign trail to the Delta state polytechnic ogwashi-ukwu and it was indeed a fun time.

A video shared on her Instagram page captured the moment Regina and Ned arrived at the school and sent students into a celebratory mode.

The power couple joined the students in the school auditorium and took turns addressing them.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

“Today we spent our Val in delta state polytechnic ogwashi-ukwu. It was a beautiful experience, we all had a really nice time. The reception and love was massive….. i wouldn’t have spent the day any better……. i love you all ❤️❤️ Happy Val.”

Social media users react

pellannaji said:

"So laila is just enjoying resting and fluffing herself at home. And you will be moving around in this sun. Anyways the Lord is your strength."

julie_nazzy_ said:

"All I can is this lady is so nice and good ,she doesn't feel herself or carry herself rather accommodate and enjoy everyone around her keep it up Mrs Ned oluwa got your back."

studiogenius__ said:

"These ones are voting cause of you o."

nicole_ada_ said:

"All for campaign purposes. After campaign none of you can dare get close to their car sef talk more of touching their skin. Nigeria my country."

baby.love1260 said:

"When he's going out for campaign, na u he di use. But na Laila he wants. She is beautiful and you and a celebrity."

beautyglo46 said:

"My dear your husband has been using your popularity to get elected! If not why hasn’t he been going with your co-wives ? just be wise! Much love ❤️ from here and happy val."

