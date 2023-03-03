Nicki Minaj recently met up with her precious family in Trinidad, and they took lovely snaps together

The photos trended on social media after a Nicki stan reshared them, but people trolled the American rapper

Netizens said Nicki looked like she wasn't part of her family because her skin looked bleached compared to her relatives

Netizens alleged that Nicki Minaj uses skin lightening products after seeing her next to her Trinidad family. Image: Ki Price

Nicki Minaj's two pictures with her Trinidad family have been trending for the wrong reasons.

@Sleezyjamie the online, and they showed looking happy to finally be around her family, which she lives very far from. If it's not the distance holding her back, it's definitely her busy schedule.

Yardhype.com claims that the Amiri Rama superstar flew to Trinidad for the country’s annual Carnival. The rapper was booked for the festival and took the trip to reunite with her family.

Nicki Minaj's family photos have netizens accusing her of skin bleaching

Among people who were happy to see Nicki with her family, others took a jab at her. Peeps said the star looked out of place with her fam as she was too light-skinned compared to them. Online users accused Nicki of skin bleaching.

@Ma_el11 said:

"She hates her blackness. Look how bleached her skin is. She wants to be white so badly, so she calls herself barbie. The race card is only valid when it is only beneficial to her"

@ChasChas02 shared;

"The girl is bleaching. Look at her hands."

@sixtieswhxre posted;

"That skin is bleached though."

@daniggler replied:

"Nicki really hates her black skin huh? She looks like Taylor Swift with a BBL now."

@kevin_Xaviour commented:

"How is she light and her family is dark lol?"

@sleepygrle also said:

"Sis is powder white.'

@Mrs_Dangerousss added:

"Her skin is getting lighter. She needs to lay off the bleaching for a while "

