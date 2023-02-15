There was a funny drama in a student residential area after a young lady got Valentine's gift from her boyfriend

The students, upon seeing the lovebirds, refused to let them be and caused a commotion as they trooped out of their rooms

Some could be seen screaming out their lungs from various balconies as they stalked the lady and her man

A young lady's Valentine's Day took a funny turn after her boyfriend went to her hostel to give her a gift.

Her boyfriend's show of love did not go unnoticed and made them the centre of attention from various hostels in the area.

They screamed from balconies. Photo Credit: @qwekustatus1

Source: TikTok

In a trending video seen on TikTok, students trooped out of their various hostels as they appeared to trail the lovebirds.

Another section of students cheered at the top of their voices from their balconies, with some recording the couple.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened around Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Akosua Henneh Andrea said:

"I miss atu heeeerthis small koraa eei anka pure water all go dey inside."

Genevieve said:

"I will just faint God abeg oo."

sayyid_alnasir said:

"You can here the pain in the voice of single ladies."

@KC fresh said:

"Nawa ooo.

"Be like say sapa hold the rest, dey no con see gift collect."

honorseyi said:

"I swear if I be that girl I will faint."

user9798483715091 stefflon bae said:

"Na this kind thing I experience today oooo,Omo shame no gree me take the stuff from. the dispatch rider self."

Jnr Lip Singer_Official said:

"In fact, yesterday was a great day There were attention everywhere."

Source: Legit.ng