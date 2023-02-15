International Afrobeats star Wizkid broke the internet with his recent appreciation that tends to have favoured a rejected sect in the dating scene

The Made in Lagos crooner's statement came with a certain degree of weight, noting that it was done hours after the Valentine's Day celebration

Wizkid's post about celebrating side chicks on February 15 circulated the internet, gathering a wide range of reactions among Nigerian women

Famous Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has caused a raucous online as he reaffirms the day after Valentine February 15, as a day to celebrate side chicks.

The singer took to his official Instagram to make his statement, which has sent the ladies into an online blare.

The singer simply wrote:

"Happy Side Chicks Day."

Being a day after Valentine's Day celebration, the singer's statement weighed in on the internet.

Nigerian women react to Wizkid's update

gamepride_co:

"the wives association will not be happy about this o. "

sandy_coco__:

"Atleast popsy recognized us. "

chrisvester_gadgets:

Thank You Popsy."

ebigram_:

"Wahala wahala wahala finally even side self noted."

alvinmilli088:

"make naija side chick still enjoy.make dem celebrate dem small .those people don try well well .he no eazy."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Anything Machala say na true. "

brianaebere:

"finally they’ve recognized us. "

beauty_vee63:

"I no be main chick, I no be side chick. God when."

sauceprince1:

"They need to be celebrated, dem dey TRY abeg."

onome_62:

"Nor be dix one dey do us now for benin ooo."

