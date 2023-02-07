Controversial singer Portable Zazu has called on popular singers Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to help upcoming artists

According to the singer, the new music beats are now in the hands of upcoming stars as he called for more collaborations

Speaking on Wizkid, Portable said it was not about posting cars and houses but assisting artists who need help

Popular street pop singer Portable Zazu seems to be the new voice of upcoming artists who are still in the trenches and struggling to make it to the spotlight as he called on the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to collaborate with them.

In a viral video, Portable bragged about how upcoming artists are the ones in possession of new music beats.

Portable calls for more collaborations with upcoming artists. Credit: @portablebaeby @wizkidayo @davido

Speaking about Wizkid in an interview with Timi Agbaje, the Zazu crooner advised the singer to reach out to those in the trenches. He also revealed Davido promised him a song verse that would help him blow.

In his words:

“Make Wizkid come help boys for street no be to they post cars and house. Davido don promise me say he wan give me one verse make I blow. Burna Boy na international.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

aries_b_c:

"Okay make wiz come learn music for your hand ."

iamdinma98:

"I miss davido."

justy.official9:

"abeg how many songs portable don sing."

tomisin052:

"He say ogbafiaaa ."

otunbabayo1:

"i just love him so much ❤️."

aisha_of_kogi:

"Giant of African and ika of African ."

baddexbboy:

"E sure for me portable go fit wistand wiskid fc."

suretonytonero80:

"Portable I think you say you no need help from anybody baba calm down make them help you because you still get long way to go ‍♂️‍♂️life still longggg."

Portable Zazu says he would like to work with Asa

Portable caused an online buzz after speaking on his plan to win a Grammy and to have a song with Asa.

The Zazu Zeh crooner revealed these and more while speaking during an interview with media personality, Timi Agbaje.

In the video snippet of the interview posted online, Portable was asked what feat he could achieve that would make him believe he has reached the peak of his career.

