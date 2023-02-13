Ace Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe continues to trend online as she chokes her haters and lover with more surreal images from her Valentine's getaway with her hubby

Barely 24 hours after a clip of the movie star sharing images on tour from the Maldives with Kazeem Adeoti, her husband, she's dropped another sweet clip from poolside

Mercy Aigbe's sweet baecation with Adekaz is coming barely seven days after Asiwaju, her husband's first wife, returned to Nigeria

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe continues to pepper the gram with more photos and videos from her surreal valentine's getaway with her hubby, Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz.

The couple has been constantly criticised for their relationship and public display of affection. However, they seem unswayed by it as they continue to enjoy every bit of their time together.

Nigerian celebrity couple Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz sparks reactions online as they share surreal clips from their valentine vacation in the Maldives. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

In the trending clip, Mercy Aigbe was seen with a glistering smile while lying poolside with her hubby.

The couple are currently on a Valentine cruise in the Maldives; meanwhile Adekaz's first wife, Funsho Asiwaju is back in Nigeria.

See the viral clips of Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz poolside in the Maldives during their valentine's vacation:

See how netizens reacted to Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz's valentine getaway clips

@kikibakare:

"Love is sweet when you are with the right person."

@babarex0:

"Sis u just Dey smile anyhow o."

@adakarl1:

"Free cameraman here oh☝."

@isbae_u:

"Aiye foreign."

@iam_alesh:

"Aya D owner and the owner himself ."

@charming_olive:

"What if there is crocodile in the water. All these things will end on earth. Commenting from Mars."

@mrayodaniel:

"Hold yah husband ooo, or else someone else who needs a husband will find him and keep him for good."

@damioje:

My brother, make money oooo, infact make more money oooo. Na money woman know oooo. No money ,no respect.

Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife arrives Nigeria, looks stylish in pics, says “home sweet home”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it appears more drama will be coming to life in the business executive, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz’s household following the arrival of his first wife, Funsho, in Nigeria.

The businesswoman who is based abroad recently took to her Instagram page with photos and she also made sure to share her current location.

The location tag on Funsho’s post revealed that she is currently in Lagos, Nigeria. Sharing the photo.

