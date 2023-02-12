Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, are already in the Valentine spirit

The celebrity couple recently flew out to Maldives ahead of February 14 and the movie star updated fans on their trip

Mercy Aigbe shared a video showing them engaging in different activities on the beautiful island as they boarded a seaplane for the first time

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz, have already started their Valentine’s Day celebration before February 14.

The celebrity lovebirds decided to mark the season of love by flying out to Maldives and having a fun filled time at the beautiful destination.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Mercy Aigbe posted a video of herself and her man in Maldives after they arrived at the destination.

Video as Mercy Aigbe and husband vacation in Maldives for Valentine. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In the video she showed off their beautifully decorated bedroom overlooking the ocean, the clip also captured the seaplane they were going to board as she explained that it was her first time.

Mercy and Adekaz looked very much in love as they enjoyed the ambience of their luxury destination.

In her caption she wrote:

“Our Maldives Experience starts with flying on a Sea plane to @vakkarumaldives resorts.....it’s such a beautiful place! I can’t wait to show y’all how magnificent it is

Valentine Gateway with bestie mi @kazimadeoti ❤️❤️

My first time entering a Sea Plane and the experience was sweet! Tho i was s bit scared sha oh! ”

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans gush as Mercy Aigbe and husband give couple goals in Maldives ahead of Valentine’s Day

The heartwarming video of Mercy Aigbe vacationing with her hubby in Maldives for Valentine sparked a series of reactions from fans. Read some of them below:

papaya_ex:

“Awwwgiving boyfriend and girlfriend vibes”

folagade_banks:

“This Valentine don set! Chai”

adediwurablarkgold:

“Is today the 14th of February? Is there anyone with a calendar Mercy! Mercy!! You are choking me Chai! See love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

oluwabukolayeye:

“WOW SEE ME BLUSHING HERE.IM JUST HAPPY THAT URE HAPPY.AND MAY UR HAPPINESS KNOW NO BOUNDS IJMN.I TRUST U TO ENJOY EVERY BITS OF IT.U SHALL BOTH BE TOGETHER FOREVER INSHA ALLAH.”

oloriadeolami123:

“Na today this single life pain me pass ”

sparkles01___:

“Where will the person holding camera sleep bayi?”

cattysglam_mua:

“Let the pressure begin”

cynthia_beatrice:

“D pressure is gettting wesser,have fun beautiful,ur hubby is a lucky man ❤️”

mimi_brown26:

“na now i see the reason why this man marry you ”

evafoh:

“When a man finally finds his missing rib he glows differently have fun and much love.”

ifedigbochiamaka:

“Older men are the best with a touch of riches”

secondstore_with_moh:

“Another reason to believe the Internet opinion doesn't count to who ever it doesn't count to. It is what it is... Enjoy ”

edo_celebrities:

“Love is sweeter when money dey abeg ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Kazim Adeoti's 1st wife shares photos as she chills in cool Lagos spot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife, Funsho Adeoti, took a trip down to Lagos, Nigeria.

Funsho took to her IG page with some lovely photos showing how she spent time at a cool hangout spot in the city.

Followers and supporters who followed Funsho’s marital drama were camped in the comment section with words of encouragement.

