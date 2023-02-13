Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media to let people know that not all of them in the industry are morally corrupt

This comes following statements from Angela Okorie and Shan George, who called out younger actresses who buy expensive houses

Ogbodo asked her older colleagues to calm down as some of them are hard workers who respect their bodies

In a statement, popular Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo told her older colleagues to calm down and take it easy on calling out younger actresses who buy expensive houses.

Ogbodo made it clear that contrary to opinions, not all actresses sleep around with men to make money and splurge on expensive mansions.

The mum of two added that some actresses are still hard workers who are decent and respect their bodies.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ogbodo's statement

princess_eko_11:

"We believe you mama, but rumor has it that you were among those listed on apostle list "

ivobble_tech:

"She is right. There are low key ways that people make money, women especially. Some use their influence to promote business, do adverts etc. Some smart ones even learn tech skills and are steadily freelancing."

melvofficial9030:

"But she’s not among the Rich celeb na ...why she carry her mouth chook inside."

prettyboy55050:

"Madam. Speak for yourself and leave others. U do am abi u no do am?"

amicbliss9_i:

"my dear uche all of u are d same , forget story for the gods."

sauceprince1:

"Well, No be every woman dey do wetin others dey do. I know very responsible and hardworking women."

nene_george:

"This one wey be friends and supporters of all nollywood husbands snatchers. Aunty Abeg shift!!!"

hotcakeoflagos:

"Uche Uche, You forget so soon o. Oh well!!!!"

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng actor and events MC, Tomiwasage, revealed that it's ridiculous that people claim some actresses are into 'runs' or ashawo work.

"It is ridiculous, people have the right to live their lives and to do whatever they want with it. Have you asked bankers if the women in their marketing departments are into runs? Because some of them have targets of N50m monthly!"

