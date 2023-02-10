On how female movie stars are doing better than their male counterparts, Angela Okorie urged the women to stop lying

The actress made a case of young actresses who haven't spent a year in the industry buying houses in expansive parts of the country

Okorie also affirmed that it could not be money from acting that has empowered most of these young ladies to become homeowners

Popular veteran actress Angela Okorie recently sparked reactions with her opinion about her younger junior colleague becoming landladies.

The actress, in an interview, noted that male movie stars are also working hard, but young ladies who haven't even spent one year in the industry should stop lying.

The continued by saying there is n way newbies would outearn her or other older colleagues who have been working for over 20 years with several features to their names.

According to the actress, young ladies who have other means of getting money but keep lying about acting make it look like their older colleagues are doing nothing with their lives.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Okorie's statement

seyrahsbukka:

"Good acting paved way for visibility. Visibility created opportunities. Now the smart ones used these opportunities well while the rest got carried away! That's how I see it sha."

sir_eltee:

"She’s saying the truth and needs to be protected. Anyway she has a bullet proof wig."

itisugochukwu:

"We know say na lie before, how much Nollywood dey pay. Awon hard workers association "

_toby_loba:

"No mind dem dem go just dey lie on poor nollywood."

egostherskincare:

"Acting doesn’t really bring in the money , but gives you the opportunity and exposure for endorsements, influencing and you can create your side hustle and excel , that’s what brings the money."

timsleyd_:

"Angela don scatter the table for them . Let nobody put unnecessary pressure on you oooooooooo."

thephenomenal_girl:

"She said "if there's other things you're doing that is giving you money, say it" so she isn't discrediting anyone that has multiple sources of income. Her points are valid! "

Actor Ijebu splashes millions on new SUV

Ace Yoruba comic and Nollywood actor Olatayo Amokade, better known as Ijebu, trended online after one of his colleagues shared a clip of him as he celebrated acquiring a new ride.

The actor didn't post his new ride on his page, but news of his recent feat made headlines after brand influencer, Arewa shared photos of Ijebu's new ride and congratulated him.

Actress Kemi Korede was one of the actor's colleagues who took to social media to celebrate Ijebu.

