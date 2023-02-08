Uche Ogbodo is enjoying being newly married to her husband, Bobby Maris and she has shared proof on social media

The mum of two got her followers longing for love with an adorable video of fine dining with her man

The actress in her captions revealed the special way she feeds her man and generously demonstrated in the video

Nollywood's Uche Ogbodo and her man got married traditionally recently, and she has been basking in the joy of a newlywed.

The actress who loves to show of her man shared a video of them having a great time at a restaurant.

Uche Ogbodo and man do PDA in restaurant Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

The highlight of the video was the mum of two feeding her husband food from her mouth, one of their many elaborate display of love.

"My Love I feed him mouth to mouth ♥️ ..cc @bobbymaris."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uche Ogbodo's video

whitemoney__:

"My people"

bae77198:

"Love is real, marriage is sweet enjoy yourself dear, may God keep your union safe in good health ,Amen."

joseph.krystel:

"Mama abeg valentine don dey near...stop eet na today this single life pain me pass"

abuja_shoe_shop:

"As e dey pain them e dey sweet us "

cynthia_harmless:

"Mama, may this love and happiness be permanent in ur life"

t_sandryn:

"Blessing and favour locate you both always ❤️❤️"

ruby_ojiakor:

"God Abeg I need my own now now ohhh"

jocasilife:

"Lovina! Chai a beautiful thing!so happy for you guys❤️"

o_no_me:

"Am I a bombastic element "

cutie_merci:

"Chaii love is sincerely sweet nd awesome wen u find the right one for u nd wen u both spend lot of time together ❤️. "

nky15555:

"My dear enjoy ur marriage. This kind guy dey scarce. Genuinely knows what he wants. Cool headed guys. Abeg, guy, enjoy ur marriage na God give you."

nazom_green:

"Love nwantiti...I love seeing happy couples❤️"

Uche Ogbodo bursts into tears as dad prays for her during traditional wedding

As expected, during her traditional wedding, Uche Ogbodo got blessings from her father, which turned into an emotional moment for her.

As the actress' father showered her with prayers in the Igbo language, she fought hard to control her emotions and eventually burst into tears.

Her husband, who was kneeling by her side for blessings from her father, tried to console her as he draped an arm around her shoulders.

