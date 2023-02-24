Actress turned politician Tonto Dikeh got into a messy tell-all fight with her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill over their son

The mum of one kept bringing up receipts till she got a court order from her ex, and it still did not stop her from spilling more details

In new posts on her page, Tonto seems to be done with the drama as she shared new photos and praised herself

Tonto Dikeh is back to being the classy and focused politician on social media after days of waging war against her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill

The mum of one had called out the businessman for being a deadbeat dad, a fraudster, and a liar.

Tonto Dikeh shares new photos Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Court papers didn't stop Tonto from spilling more messy details, and from new posts on her Instagram page, seems to be done with the drama.

The deputy governorship aspirant shared new beautiful photos of herself expressing how grateful she is that she cannot settle for average in life.

Tonto also added that she is fearless and everything.

"If anything, I’m everything."

See the posts below:

"FEARLESS SOUL…"

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's posts

its_wilhemina__:

"You are a strong woman."

emoney542:

"My woman crush …. Rivers state to the world."

nesheyla_heartz:

"I just want your strength right now , it’s tough for me , but when I remember a woman like you exists . It encourages me to keep pushing . I love you so much mama "

ayinkeade____:

"Before u come for her make sure say ur madness get Certificate o,The Fearless King "

itzogeanyiam:

"They said 24hrs,e be like say we done enter 72hrs since then. Taaaa follow who no road."

theglamuniversity:

"Keep having a voice I love it!"

chioma_evelyn_:

"back to motivation and Gospel... Till next year again."

evesavaqe55:

"I made u my role model bcoz you act like a man,not scared of anybody and u don’t care bout Wah people will say too,I love u now and forever my inspiration❤️"

Tonto ignores court order, spills more secrets about Churchill

For Tonto Dikeh, a cease-and-desist letter was not enough to stop her from finishing the fight she started with her ex-husband Olkunle Churchill.

The actress turned politician for days revealed shocking details about what she went through while married to Churchill.

Ignoring court order, Tonto shared another clip on her Instagram page with details of the domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex.

Source: Legit.ng