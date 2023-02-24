Nollywood actress Chioma Nwaoha has confirmed to James Brown that she will always be there for him

The actress also took to her page to share a video of her with the crossdresser in the bedroom

While the two were only being playful, netizens had other thoughts in mind as they issued warnings to Chioma

Nigerian actress Chioma Nwaoha caused a stir on social media with a video of her and crossdresser James Brown in the bedroom.

Chioma, who seems to be friends with James, sweetly celebrated him on his 24th birthday as she vowed to always be there for him.

Chioma Nwaoha celebrates James Brown on his birthday. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown @chioma_nwaoha

Sharing the video, the actress wrote:

“Yesterday my Sweet friend turned 24. And we also got a house in Lagos. @wf_jamesbrown , no long words. You know I will always be here for you. God will continue to uplift you ✅. Soar higher baby. Cheers and Happy Birthday.”

See the post, including the video below:

Netizens react to Chioma Nwaoha’s video with James Brown

Netizens had different reactions to the video. Some reminded the actress that James was a man, while others lamented that immorality was on the rise.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

mariofebby4:

"Na man oo na man."

prince_dibo001:

"Of all people you choose this one to be your Bestie."

estypius:

"Show me your friend and I will tell you who you are. This statement says it all. A generation where immorality is being celebrated."

anyigold7:

"Until James brown give you belle and u born someone like him."

dbright_haircollections:

"Why this guy no fit talk normal with opening his mouth wild, sha happy birthday."

veejoshe:

"This guy no dy sleep with the girl so….coz she is all over him….seductively."

am.gifted.g:

"Beautiful Girls love crazy guys normally that’s why Chioma love this guy crazily."

valentino_drums:

"No be to turn to james brown so I go Dey get girls like this?"

gracyy__1:

"Why would a man behave like a woman?? Why is this disgust and sinful behavior celebrated?? What a shame and embarrassment! The end is NEAR!"

James Brown marks birthday in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how James Brown Obialor set social media on fire with some images he shared online to celebrate his birthday.

The birthday boy, who turned 24 on February 22, 2023, trended across all social media platforms, stirring different types of conversation.

Amid all the attention he was getting on his birthday as he celebrated, James went on to post that he was channelling American singer Beyoncé.

Source: Legit.ng