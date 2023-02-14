Nollywood actress Annie Idibia is marking her 11th proposal anniversary with her husband 2Baba

Annie penned a sweet message to the veteran singer as she revealed 2Baba’s song ‘Rainbow’ was about her

Many of the celebrity couple’s colleagues as well as fans, have stormed Annie’s comment section to celebrate with them

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia is excited as she marks her 11th proposal anniversary with her husband and music star Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, on Tuesday, February 14.

Annie took to her Instagram page to share throwback pictures of her and the singer as she recounted how he went down on his knees to ask her to be his wife.

Annie Idibia revealed 2Baba's song Rainbow was about her. Credit: annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

The actress, in her post, revealed that 2Baba had fulfilled every promise he made to her as she hinted that his song, ‘Rainbow,’ was about her.

In her words:

“So this day – (Feb 14). 11 years ago my best friend asked to do forever with him, and gave me the keys to his “everything ” and more. (Remember the song rainbow). That was all me … And he kept every promise he made in that song n more”.

She added:

“Feb 14th 2012 I said YES To my Bestfriend and Soulmate “

See her post below:

Watch the video Annie shared below:

Celebrities, fans gush about Annie Idibia’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tomiodunsi:

"Your love is worth fighting for ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Valentines you both and forever ."

giftmarshall_1:

"see me blushing ."

jenny2jerry:

"If u don watch am more dan once and u dey smile as u dey watch am, oya tap d hrt button."

tinajays:

"Forever in Jesus name ."

mijmidfabrics:

"Annie baby press our neck. We deserve it. I love the way you are happy babygirl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mandelaassociates:

"Na so e supposed be. You don't fight for what truly belongs to you."

Source: Legit.ng