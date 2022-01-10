Music producer Ubi Franklin has sparked reactions online following a recent post shared on his Instastory channel

The serial entrepreneur gave thanks to God and it was coincidentally around the same time news of his baby mama’s crashed marriage became public

Some social media users couldn’t help but insist that Ubi’s post was an indirect shade directed at his baby mama while others spoke in his support

Popular music executive Ubi Franklin has once again found himself in the middle of online backlash following a recent post shared on his Instastory channel.

Ubi penned a ‘thank God’ post in his language amid the ongoing drama of his baby mama Sandra Iheuwa’s crashed marriage.

Ubi Franklin shares 'Thank God' post amid Sandra Iheuwa's crashed marriage. Photo: @ubifranklinofficial/@mimiwilfred

Source: Instagram

While the business executive didn’t seem to be directing the post to anyone, online observers were of the opinion that he was indirectly making a mockery of his baby mama whose marriage came crashing after five months.

See a screenshot of Ubi’s post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Read reactions from social media users below:

ijayy1 wrote:

"Instead of him to keep mute.. childish entity!"

teeto__olayeni said:

"Oga that one no mean say you sef be Saint shaaaaaaa."

pearlyugo said:

""Chuwkuebuka" because Lilian no come out come talk why she left you. Gloating over your ex's failed marriage when yours didn't last too. Abeg zuru puo!"

fantasticonyi said:

"But seriously, did he call anybody's name? Or we just like to sensationalize everything? Abi the guy no go post anything on his page becos he has an ex."

timzytim5 said:

"Y’all are acting like she won’t do same if something like that happened to ubi lol allow the man mock her in peace. Cos she didn’t let us hear word when she was getting married we all laughed at ubi too."

dinaxpp said:

"Someone cannot thank God again...how do you people know it's related to Sandra's failed marriage? It makes no sense."

Anita Joseph knocks man who trolled her amid Sandra Iheuwa's crashed marriage

Legit.ng reported that Ubi Franklin's 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa was allegedly sent out of her matrimonial home by her husband.

With the development, a man decided to tell actress Anita Joseph who likes to show off her marriage on social media to learn from it.

The advice did not go down well with the actress who eventually traded ugly words with the man in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng