Popular Nigerian singer Mo'Cheddah in an interview, opened up on intentionally building a beautiful life for herself with her husband

The mum of one revealed that she started dating her at 17 and was with her husband for ten years before they eventually got married

Mo'Cheddah also talked about getting trolled for being with her man for that long and how she decided not to seek online validation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Mo'Cheddah now lives a beautiful life just like she wanted, away from the public eye and validation.

The mum of one was recently a guest on the Tea With Tay podcast, and she revealed that she started dating at 17.

Mo'Cheddah opens up on dating and marriage Photo credit: @mocheddah

Source: Instagram

She added that she dated her husband for ten long years before they finally got married.

According to Mo'Cheddah, she was sure she wasn't ready to date anyone and focused on her music until she set her eyes on her man, and everything changed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The singer then revealed that she endured trolling from haters as she was labeled 'lord of the rings' because of how long she was with her husband as his lover.

Despite all, Mo'Cheddah is happy and at peace with her man, who, according to her, is the most extraordinary man on earth, and she has blocked herself from online validation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

pepepretti_herself:

"10 years was long sha I can’t lie but there are no hard and fast rules to these things. Doing you is all that matters"

kv_by_kelvin_:

"This interview really highlighted more of her personality.. she should do this more. Mo is such a diva and I loveitttt!"

iamjinius_:

"God bless your home…….The kind of content we want……not “marriage is a scam” wey dey social media up and down "

callmestella8:

"But let’s be honest how you go date person for 10yrs sef.. God help us oh."

prettymeme_j:

"10yrs omo na still lord of the rings.. cos 10yrs to make a life decision with you."

official_queenbenita:

"You actually escaped a disaster, A whole F**ing decade? ‍♀️ He either married you for love or pity Haa Gurlll just Calm down"

phaatyaat1:

"Omo ten years Thank GOD the man marry you he get fear of GOD."

DJ Cuppy announces engagement to Ryan Taylor after dating for 25 days

After news of her engagement went viral, Nigerian singer and billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, DJ Cuppy, revealed that she met her fiancé, Ryan Taylor just 25 days before.

Cuppy used the opportunity to formally announce her engagement even though the news was everywhere.

According to Cuppy, she and Taylor met at a driving rally, and he turned out to be the love of her life.

Source: Legit.ng