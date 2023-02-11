Popular American rapper, Future, caused an online buzz after he sent flowers to Nigerian singer, Tems

Taking to social media, Tems posted a photo of the flowers and heartwarming note she received from Future

Many Nigerians on social media however had interesting reactions to Future’s display of appreciation to Tems

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Talented Nigerian singer, Tems, caused an online buzz after she received flowers with American rapper, Future.

Future had sent Tems a bouquet of white flowers after their Grammy win for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Tems posted a photo of the bouquet of flowers she received from Future as well as the heartwarming note that accompanied it.

Nigerians react after Future sends Tems flowers. Photos: @future, @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

In the note, Future told Tems to accept the token of beauty as his way of saying thank you for her contribution to their Grammy win.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The message on the note read:

“Accept this token of beauty as a thank you for being the best part of our Grammy Award Winning song. This is just the beginning. - Future”

See the photo below:

Nigerians react to Future sending Tems flowers

A number of Nigerian netizens had a lot of funny things to say about Future sending Tems flowers. Some of them asked the rapper if he also sent flowers to Drake who was also on their award winning song. Read some of their comments below:

clear_stretch_marks:

"Future abeg stay far away from our Tems oooo"

suaveskin.co:

"Future abeg na flowers and music make u Dey send. No send am belle "

djfalone:

"Abeg make e nor put eyes for Tems o . She’s our jewel "

successobi_:

"This is called my Future plans"

emeka_ej:

"Make e end for flowers oooo"

st.charbella:

"I bind and cast "

akambisa:

"Did Drake also receive his flowers? He has future plans for Tems, don’t give up Future "

tiwatade:

"Future, let it just be flowers o. Make e no pass like that o. Sister Tems, don’t agree o."

the.oyintarie_:

"Na wa!!!! Oluwafemi Ayomide Olawale Future, have you been sending flowers to every featured artistes that earned you a Grammy??? Leave our baby girl alone and focus on your legions of BMs plix and tainx!"

tochukwu_simon1:

"Tems!! Run oooo!! Run ooo!!"

Tems pens appreciation message after winning Grammy

Popular singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, finally returned to social media days after winning a Grammy Award.

Tems took to her official Twitter handle to express appreciation to God and her fans.

The talented singer said she was speechless as she returned all the glory to God.

Source: Legit.ng