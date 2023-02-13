Nigerian fast-rising hip-hop artist Blaqbonez is thankful for his musical career and gives credit this time around to his mother

The Back to Uni singer disclosed how his mother was a huge fan of American and Nigerian rap music, which influenced his passion for the genre

Blaqbonez further recounted how his mom stood solidly behind him when other family members kicked against his dreams

Nigerian fast-rising hip-hop star Emeka Akumefule, also known as Blaqbonez, recently held his yearly music concert dubbed Breaking the Yoke of Love.

The event was glamorous with incredible artists such as Ayra Starr, Boy Spice, Crayon, Bella Shmurda, CKay, and other notable Nigerian musicians who shared the stage with the eccentric rapper.

Nigerian hip hop artist Blaqbonez acknowledges his mother's influence in his career Credit: @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

During his performance, Blaqbonez called his beloved mother to the podium to acknowledge her steadfastness in making sure his dream of becoming a musician was actualized.

The Back Uni crooner recounted his mother’s influence on his rap career.

"My mother used to play rap music and listen to MI, 2PAC, and Puff Daddy. I went, and I saw and felt like I really needed to give credit to my mother. She told me to go to school; when you finish, I will support your music career."

See the video below

Social media users react

youngboygdope:

"I love this my bro, you inspired me bro big up, I love more because of this, am happy to be alive because of this♥️"

@KhiddaKlint:

"This is the goalll wahlaiii."

@_dailyoffender_:

"Tell her to text me, Emeka."

@braindensity:

"I think young and upcoming artists should study how black does his music business.✅"

@Solomon83165617:

"I love your show so much."

@emonechisom:

"Now I see where you got this from"

Source: Legit.ng