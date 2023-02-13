“She Used to Listen to MI 2Pac”: Blaqbonez Creates an Emotional Moment With Mom During His Concert
- Nigerian fast-rising hip-hop artist Blaqbonez is thankful for his musical career and gives credit this time around to his mother
- The Back to Uni singer disclosed how his mother was a huge fan of American and Nigerian rap music, which influenced his passion for the genre
- Blaqbonez further recounted how his mom stood solidly behind him when other family members kicked against his dreams
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nigerian fast-rising hip-hop star Emeka Akumefule, also known as Blaqbonez, recently held his yearly music concert dubbed Breaking the Yoke of Love.
The event was glamorous with incredible artists such as Ayra Starr, Boy Spice, Crayon, Bella Shmurda, CKay, and other notable Nigerian musicians who shared the stage with the eccentric rapper.
During his performance, Blaqbonez called his beloved mother to the podium to acknowledge her steadfastness in making sure his dream of becoming a musician was actualized.
The Back Uni crooner recounted his mother’s influence on his rap career.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
"My mother used to play rap music and listen to MI, 2PAC, and Puff Daddy. I went, and I saw and felt like I really needed to give credit to my mother. She told me to go to school; when you finish, I will support your music career."
See the video below
Social media users react
youngboygdope:
"I love this my bro, you inspired me bro big up, I love more because of this, am happy to be alive because of this♥️"
@KhiddaKlint:
"This is the goalll wahlaiii."
@_dailyoffender_:
"Tell her to text me, Emeka."
@braindensity:
"I think young and upcoming artists should study how black does his music business.✅"
@Solomon83165617:
"I love your show so much."
@emonechisom:
"Now I see where you got this from"
Tems speaks on Grammy win, working with top international stars
Following her record-breaking feat, Tems, in an interview, revealed what taking home a Grammy award meant to her.
Tems won the Best Melodic Rap Performance award with her feature on American rapper Future's Wait For You alongside Canadian rapper Drake.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer noted that there is still more to come from her, and her first Grammy is just the beginning.
The fresh Grammy award-winning artiste expressed how great it felt to have worked with some of the people on her playlist five years ago.
Source: Legit.ng