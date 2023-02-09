Nigerian singer Tems finally took to social media to pen an appreciation message to her maker and fans

The Grammy Award singer, in her message, revealed she was speechless as she returned all the glory to God

Many of her fans and well-wishers took to her comment section to react as they applauded her effort

Popular singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, finally returned to social media days after winning a Grammy Award.

Tems took to her official Twitter handle to express appreciation to God and her fans.

The talented singer said she was speechless as she returned all the glory to God.

“What God has done for me, I can’t even speak. All the glory really belongs to Him,” she wrote.

See her tweet below:

In a message to her fans, Tems wrote:

“To everyone that has been supporting me still. Through everything, please know I don’t take it for granted. I truly appreciate it, the love has been too too much. Thank you so much Rebel Gang. We up very soon✨❤️.”

See her tweet below:

Fans hail Tems

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

darlingtonkid:

"Tems Drop your aza asap!! Wanna send your 5milli."

ebubeofoba:

"What of us the non-rebel gang? We still supported you na."

deejustdee:

"I don’t want to be a rebel, my mum warned me but I love you Tems."

respiratorydafe:

"I still dey wait make you send me account for the 2k sub. My own little way of continuing to support you."

comrdstephenaham:

"The first thing you did that impressed me, is when you first thank the almighty God and secondly appreciating your fan. Don't forget, God remains the President of all universe and I pray,as you continue to thank him,so his blessings upon your life will keep multiplying."

