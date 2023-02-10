Following Tems' record-breaking win at the 2023 Grammys, Nigerians are hopeful that another fast-rising act will bag the award soon

Rema, Ayra Starr, Ruger, and Asake are among the young entertainers who have been doing well for themselves

Legit.ng recently asked its readers to vote for the next act most likely to bring home the Grammys

Popular Nigerian singer Tems made Nigerians proud by becoming the first female afrobeat artiste to win a Grammy award.

The singer is not the only fast-rising act with a promising future and has been recognised globally.

Rema tops Asake, Ayra Starr as most likely to bring home next Grammy Photo credit: @heisrema/@ayrastarr/@asakemusic

Legit.ng recently put up a poll on Twitter and asked fans to vote for the next act, most likely to win another Grammy in the near future.

See the tweet below:

Netizens vote for next Grammy winner

With 50.7%, Rema won the poll, with Asake not exactly close behind with 26.7%.

Rush crooner Ayra Starr came third with 13.8%, with Ruger last with less than 10%.

Other Nigerians share their opinions

@___geezer:

"Asake doesn't sing in English he won't even get nominated."

@ABK___001:

"None of them."

@DiaTweet999:

"Where is fireboy? & Buju bxnx? Better still Omah lay? Did y’all discredit the duo this much? Should’ve been rema, fireboy, buju & Omah lay."

@TerrifikNaija:

"Oxlade should be added to the list! Thanks."

@DonnieBeshel:

"Rema will definitely win over them, cus his spirit behind music is far ahead of others."

@EzeAmobi12:

"Portable Dr Zeh."

@LUCKYEMERY2:

"REMMY BOY, why Omah lay no dey here??"

Tems speaks on Grammy win, working with top international stars

Following her record-breaking feat, Tems, in an interview, revealed what taking home a Grammy award meant to her.

Tems won the Best Melodic Rap Performance award with her feature on American rapper Future's Wait For You alongside Canadian rapper Drake.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer noted that there is still more to come from her, and her first Grammy is just the beginning.

The fresh Grammy award-winning artiste expressed how great it felt to have worked with some of the people on her playlist five years ago.

