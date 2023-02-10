Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to miss being on social media following his long break away from the public

The music star recently came on social media briefly with a post on his Instagram story that was quickly deleted

Despite that, screenshots of Davido’s deleted post started to make the rounds online and it got a lot of people talking

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently made a brief appearance on social media with a now-deleted post.

The Stand Strong crooner, who has been taking a long break away from the public space, shared a photo on his Instagram story.

The snap appeared to have been taken with the singer sitting in the back seat of his car while also capturing his car’s screen and a red cup.

Fans react as Davido mistakenly makes online appearance and quickly deletes post. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

The music star appeared to have shared the photo by mistake and it was quickly deleted from his page.

However, some fans were quick to get screenshots of Davido’s post before it was deleted and it made the rounds online.

See the deleted post below:

Nigerians react as Davido mistakenly makes online appearance

Davido’s post and delete soon made the rounds on the Nigerian social media space and got many netizens talking. While some of them reiterated that they missed the singer, others noted that Davido was finding it hard not being on social media. Read some of their comments below:

sir__lavish:

"Davido this play don too much sef even me wey be wizkid fan Dey wait for you na man you be you nor be God."

moe_swanky:

"Baba no fit hold am again."

buna_________:

"E Dey copy wizkid."

symply_alley_:

"This online dey davido mind."

official_pdsign:

"He dey find attention."

adozabankz:

"Baba forget say March never reach we still they February."

mhizblessing2693:

" I missed him."

iam_successfulab:

"Oga post if u won post nor Dey do post and delete if u Dey miss social media come back asap."

official__treasurediva:

" E be like say e forget march wey e talk but then again how u take know Omo people no Dey sleep for this media."

bella_jeff111:

"I be fc but make we no lie I miss david no be small!! No musical viol€nce recently nah political viol€nce just dey."

Davido's Isreal shares first post of 2023, says "we're outside by March"

Fans and supporters of Nigerian singer, Davido, have gotten yet another exciting update about him from his controversial aide, Isreal DMW.

Isreal who has equally been away from the internet since last year shared his first 2023 post on Instagram and it was about his boss.

According to Isreal, the singer is gearing up to make his return in March and he will be coming with a brand new single and body of work.

Source: Legit.ng