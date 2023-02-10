Popular actress Anita Josep loves to show off her man MC Fish as well as moments in their marriage

With just a few days to Valentine's Day, the movie star shared a compilation video of loved-up moments spent with her man

From playful pool sessions to attending events together, the actress got her fans and colleagues in their feels

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has started warming up for Valentine's Day and decided to share a loved-up video on her Instagram page.

The movie star and her hubby MC Fish love to tension fans on social media, so she compiled some of their fun and romantic moments.

Anita Joseph shares video to tension fans Photo credit: @realanitajoseph

From indications, Anita and her man are playful and seem very much in love. The actress reiterated her love for her husband with her caption.

"My king I can’t do without you by my side @realmcfish. Guys have you heard #jada by @whitemoney__ is our national Love anthem now Shallom !!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Anita's post

janemena:

"God when o."

tochi_lifestyle:

"All I see is real love and support Love without support is sentiment ❤️"

ifeyinwaenweugwu:

"My power couple ❤️❤️Just be like make the video no finish this love can never fade "

ego_oyibo001:

"Na today this single life pain me Omo seeing you guys each day make me believe marriage is a sweet thing "

fabulousnkay:

"God please bless this union. Grant them their deepest heart desire. I admire what you share. God keep you till the end of time ❤️❤️"

dera_ekuma_:

"FYI my friend just saw this post and she’s following you as well she said she’ll block you a day to Val and unblock you two days laterbe like I go join her"

estywhitney:

"Mother hen !!!!na today this single life pain me!!!! .this joy go last forever!!!!enjoy na God give you .make I go continue my cry."

Anita Joseph roars at men who do not assist in housework

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph was not having it when she replied to a post on Twitter that condemned men who assisted their partners or loved ones with housework.

The movie star took to Instagram to express her displeasure with such a perception in this modern age and time.

Anita encouraged mothers to raise their sons in a way that will make them perceive housework as necessary for everyone.

Source: Legit.ng