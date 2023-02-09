Regina Daniels has taken to social media to remind netizens that she started her acting career as a 6-year-old child

The actress in a post expressed how happy she was to look back and see all that she had achieved over the years

Regina also gushed over how her movie producer mother Rita Daniels contributed to her achievements

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita, played a huge role in her career that kicked off at the tender age of 6.

In a post on her page, the young actress revealed that her mum used to tell her that beauty without brains is nothing.

Regina Daniels says she is a beauty with brains. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The billionaire wife then said she smiles and thanks God for her mother, who is a key player in what she has achieved in life.

Regina affirmed boldly that she possesses both beauty and brains.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My mother would always tell me that beauty without brains is equal to zero. …. When I look back and see all I have achieved from the young age of 6 when I started my acting career, I smile and thank God for giving me the best mother. I can boldly say I am a beauty with brains. "

See the post below:

Reactions to Regina's post

iamcin_dy:

"You made the best decision my dear... May God continue to lead you❤️"

daivybb:

"Awseome well said."

peaceewoma:

"Keep glowing in grace."

lawsonella:

"You are really beauty with brain my darling ❤️❤️"

number1_chic_fitness:

"Such brains and boldness.. "

eunice.mbatia.5:

"Marrying an old man to be your grandpa is not Beaty with brains . It’s being a slay queen . What message are you sending to peers your age ? I disagree on that."

jojodamsel:

"Na you dey praise yourself?!! Lol."

Junior Pope makes promise to Regina Daniels as she shares moments from movie shoot

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels shared new movie projects she was working on with her fans and followers.

In an Instagram post, Regina shared pictures from a new movie alongside actor Junior Pope, who acted as her husband.

Legit.ng captured Pope's reactions in the actress’ comment section, where he promised to protect her.

Source: Legit.ng