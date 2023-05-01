Singer Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu recently shared some new pictures that have left many talking

Sophia further revealed she is in her selfish girl era, a statement she made amid Chioma's 28th birthday

Sophia's post, however, didn't go down with many netizens, as many accused her of trying to steal Chioma's shine

Music star Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has sparked massive reactions with a post she shared amid Chioma Avril Rowland, also known as Chef Chi's 28th birthday on Sunday, April 30.

Sophia Momodu, who is the mother of Davido’s first child and daughter Imade, ignored Chioma and went on to add a caption about being a selfish person.

Sophia Momodu calls herself a selfish girl. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

She wrote: “In my Selfish girl era and I love it for me .”

She also put some pictures on her Instagram page.

Watch a video she shared on her Instatory below:

Mixed reactions trail Sophia Momodu's post

While some netizens dragged her, many of her fans defended her. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

baby.love1260:

"Endurance gang will soon come for you."

independent_essy:

"Let no hungry looking individual come and write non/sense in this comment section."

maltida888:

"Rest in Jesus Might Name Amen."

mariam_bakare1:

"Mumu dress."

mide____b:

"Have never seen most insecure set of lovers and fans in my life. Imagine telling this gorgeous not to post today cos it's somebody birthday .chai."

_iam_jummy:

"Everyone saying today of all day...is everything ok at home? She ko si problem? It’s the audacity to come to someone else’s page and tell them what to do with it I fear who no fear you people on this app."

lade_______mhi:

"Their mother ."

bamilabam:

"abeg shift ."

chizyg:

"Must you post this picture today. Please have a respect for yourself. It’s very important."

