The retiree residing in Ohio had vowed to keep off men and instead opted to say her marital vows to herself

She came up with the special concept of marrying herself during one of her visits to her church and received the backing of her family

The manager of the retirement home where she resides officiated the wedding that was held at the home's community hall

At 77, Dorothy Fideli held a unique wedding ceremony to celebrate her own love.

Dorothy Fideli, 77, married herself at her retirement home 50 years after she divorced her husband.

Solo wedding

Fideli exchanged vows with herself in a solo wedding ceremony in a heartwarming and unconventional celebration of love.

According to Daily Mail, the ceremony was held at O'Bannon Terrace Retirement Home in Goshen, Ohio.

Surrounded by friends and family, the jolly grandmother fulfilled her desire to marry the love of her life—herself.

The woman who had been married in 1965 divorced her husband nine years later.

Inspiration for the unique concept struck Fideli during a visit to a church, and she soon approached Rob Geiger, the property manager at her retirement home, to officiate the ceremony.

She said:

"Something just came over me one day in church that you ought to do something special for yourself. I said, you know what? I've done everything else. Why not? I'm going to marry myself."

Fideli's daughter, Donna Pennington, wholeheartedly embraced the idea, and the family prepared for the event by arranging a stunning dress, catering, and decorations.

The big wedding

Fideli admitted to experiencing a mix of nervousness and excitement, much like any bride.

"This is something new for me. I've never gotten married like this before. It's emotional for me because this is something I've always wanted."

She added:

"I never thought I would look this pretty in a bride thing."

