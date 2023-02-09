Nigerian dancer Poco Lee is popular for his amazing leg work and creative dances, and he has been in the hustle for years

A video of the dancer in 2018, before fame, showing off his legwork at a competition has sparked reactions online

While some people used Poco Lee’s video as a source of motivation, others pointed out the drastic change in his complexion

Popular Nigerian singer and friend to most celebrities, Poco Lee, didn’t just come into the limelight by chance, the young man has been hustling for years.

A video of Poco way back from 2018 showing off his dancing skills at a competition in school resurfaced on social media.

Old video of Poco Lee dancing stirs reactions Photo credit: @pocolee/@Naija_PR

The young man looked younger, skinnier, and still struggling to make a living out of his dance hustle.

The crowd cheered in wonder and excitement as Poco Lee delivered his famous leg work moves.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to old video of Poco Lee

@BisolaAyanfenwa:

"I just got motivated again."

@ichiBACK1:

"Many guys dance pass poco but Grace brought him out...I’m blinded by your grace!"

@David_drezzy:

"My own question is what happened to his complexion? Or this was his trenches induced skin tone?"

@Tolufaith4:

"Oh no so he really bleached "

@Classicsamirex_:

"Omo. Na who give up fvck up true true."

@swayybutworse:

"Na mumu dey give up."

@Timmysalu:

"I remember being invited for this event and saw him do this and i’m like omg!!. Thought that was the end cus there are great “dancers” everywhere. Seeing him on TV now makes me feel like I was part of the journey."

@daddy_kross:

"How did he now become afin?"

@joeyzasa83:

"Wait, na poco be that? Sapa/owu no good sha."

Portable maintains he was popular before meeting Poco Lee

Controversial music star, Portable, stirred mixed reactions on social media after taking a surprising u-turn during an interview with Echo Room.

A portion of the singer’s interview that made the rounds online captured the moment he cleared the air regarding his rise to stardom.

However, when the host made reference to a trending story of how Poco Lee linked him up with rap star, Olamide, Portable strongly declared that no one in the music industry could be credited for his success.

