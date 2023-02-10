Controversial singer Portable might just be dropping another hit this year with Wizkid's DJ Tunez

Tunez took to Twitter to express how much he would love to work with the Zazu crooner and even used some of his slang

While some netizens think Tunez and Portable would make a great collaboration, others say the DJ is looking for trouble

Quite a number of people are worried for Wizkid's crew member DJ Tunez after he put up a tweet expressing the desire to work with controversial singer Portable.

To drive home his point, the DJ used one of Portable's numerous slangs as he urged the Zazu crooner to give him a call.

DJ Tunez stirs reactions with his request to Portable. Photo credit: @portablebaybe/@DJ_TUNEZ

Source: Instagram

He wrote on Twitter:

"I wanna do a song with Portable!

"WAHALA WAHALA WAHALA!

"Portable call me! ☎️ Set awon “the young shall grow”.

View tweets below:

Netizens react to Tunez's tweets

DJ Tunez tweets found their way to other social media platforms and it was met with mixed reactions.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@9billionand1:

"Trouble dey hin own for chilling spot."

freshkid_000:

"Portable dey for everybody, no worry."

@Tobi898287071:

"I don't want to see him with wizkid together pls. If you want to work with you can work with but abeg no let m see wiz at all."

josh_king1740:

"Wa no give room for rubbish oo , ah no wan hear say popsy give portable any verse oo."

@JoyisBackAgain:

"Please Do it "

official_ola07:

"Na Wizkid send Dj Tunes go bring Portable come studio."

@skukiMatic:

"Tomorrow in go come out con say u rip am just wait for it."

@popwaley:

"Bro I use God beg you. @DJ_TUNEZ don’t fall for his trap Baba no let anything stain big wiz and big tunez I come in peace."

Portable slams Peter Okoye

With Portable's input, Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti's messy online fight over politics took a wild and exciting turn.

The Zazu crooner on his page called out Okoye for insulting Fela Kuti's family via his son Seun.

According to the Zazu crooner, Peter and his family, presumably his brothers, who are also in the industry, are done reigning in the entertainment world.

